Ranking Deion Sanders’ Coaching Hires Amid Colorado Turnover

Despite a 3-9 season that fell short of the new standard set in Boulder by Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes expectations remain high.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With key departures on both sides of the ball, "Coach Prime" retooled his staff with a blend of innovation, experience, and developmental upside. Moves that will ultimately define whether 2026 becomes a bounce-back year or another step in a long rebuild.

Here's a countdown ranking the five most important additions to Colorado’s staff heading into spring.

No. 5 Josh Niblett, Tight Ends Coach

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

At first glance, hiring a longtime high school head coach to manage a Big 12 position group may have raised eyebrows. But Josh Niblett arrives in Boulder with an undeniable résumé.

The former Gainesville High School head coach won seven state championships across 22 seasons at the prep level. More importantly, he built programs rooted in discipline and accountability.

Early clips circulating on social media suggest he's already connecting with players, bringing structure, urgency, and energy to a position group that could play a pivotal role in the evolution of Colorado’s offense.

🔥 Coach Niblett. Elevating the Buffs. Special Connection With Players 🦬💛



"Strain in everything that we are doing. C'mon get a smile on your face"



🔄 @JoshNiblett https://t.co/sobPx735zS pic.twitter.com/RBk53z58UE — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) February 10, 2026

While the jump from high school to Power Four football is significant, Niblett’s leadership background and motivational edge give him intriguing upside.

No. 4 Aaron Fletcher, Cornerbacks Coach

Aaron Fletcher steps into a high-profile role, taking over the cornerbacks' room previously overseen by "Coach Prime" himself.

Colorado New Cornerback Coach is Aaron Fletcher 🦬



He coached Ennis Rakestraw Jr and Kris Abrams-Draine at Mizzou 🔥



Kevin Mathis will coach the Nickels 👀



🎥 : @DeionSandersJr



pic.twitter.com/4JN7NcrQGY — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) January 23, 2026

Known as a cornerback guru during his time at Abilene Christian and Missouri, Fletcher has developed a reputation centered on technical refinement and pro-level preparation.

Last season, Colorado’s secondary showed flashes of playmaking ability but struggled to string together strong performances week after week. Sanders oversight and Fletcher’s track record suggest he could elevate the position group from opportunistic to consistently disruptive, which is particularly necessary in a conference loaded with explosive passing attacks.

No. 3 AJ Smith, Quarterbacks Coach

Coach AJ Smith, left, talks to quarterback Sam Mourhess during football practice at the Desert Chapel High School in Palm Springs, Calif., on August 12, 2025. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado continued its trend of adding professional experience by hiring AJ Smith as quarterbacks coach. Smith most recently served as offensive coordinator for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas and is slated to continue play-calling duties in the spring with the St. Louis Battlehawks.

His background designing offensive schemes at the high school, college, and professional level brings added expertise to Boulder. For a program entering a new chapter at quarterback, that perspective could prove instrumental in accelerating Colorado’s transition from rebuild to legitimate Big 12 contention.

Most importantly, Smith’s relationship with redshirt freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis could shape the trajectory of Colorado’s offense in 2026. If Lewis matures quickly in his decision making and comfort within a new offensive system, Smith’s influence will be evident in the structure and efficiency of the entire unit.

No. 2 Chris Marve, Linebackers Coach

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

On the defensive side, Colorado added one of its most experienced and battle-tested voices in linebackers coach Chris Marve.

Marve arrives in Boulder after leading Virginia Tech’s defense in 2024 and brings more than a decade of coaching experience at the Power Four level. His presence immediately adds credibility to a linebacker room that sits at the heart of Colorado’s defensive identity.

With incoming transfers like Liona Lefau from Texas and Gideon Lampron from Bowling Green, Marve’s ability to align that talent, clean up run fits, and stabilize the middle of the field could be the difference between a defense that merely competes and one that consistently controls the middle of the field in 2026.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

No. 1 Brennan Marion, Offensive Coordinator

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip performs in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders' most intriguing offseason hire has to be offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who arrives in Boulder with an innovative system capable of unlocking Colorado’s offensive potential.

After the departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter, Colorado experienced a lackluster year on offense, often failing to maximize its offensive firepower.

Marion’s Go-Go offense, on the other hand, is built to stress defenses with layered run concepts and tempo, forcing opponents to defend the entire width of the field. The structure of Marion's scheme is designed to generate space for playmakers, simplify reads for the quarterback, and create defined opportunities for talent to operate in rhythm.

Just as importantly, Marion has already demonstrated he's a seamless cultural fit in Boulder. From spring workouts to meeting room clips showing a new level of energy, his presence aligns perfectly with the culture Sanders has created.

The Buffs still need to address key vacancies following the departure of defensive line coach Domata Peko to the NFL and special teams coordinator Michael Pollock’s exit. But the early tone of the offseason has clearly been shaped by Marion’s arrival.

With so many new voices entering the building and more on the way, the season ahead will ultimately reveal which of these moves proves most impactful. For now, the early edge belongs to Marion, whose ability to connect, command, and energize has already elevated expectations in Boulder.