The 2026 Colorado Buffaloes already looks vastly different from the 2025 one. Not just limited to the transfer portal players coach Deion Sanders brought in either.

Colorado looks way different in terms of who they want now representing their roster. Plus, luring in new defensive coordinator Chris Marve and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion fuels the changes in Boulder.

The presence of the incoming coordinators spark this list of breakout candidates to watch as fall camp draws near. Some have flashed their potential already, but the following players are capable of hitting another gear toward stardom this season.

Quarterback: Julian Lewis

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feels like the former USC commit Lewis brings more scrutiny that ever. Even after his high-profile flip to Colorado one year ago.

But that's because Lewis gets to run an offense that's supposed to cater to him. Marion is already comparing Lewis to past Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers from a developmental standpoint.

The all-new "Go-Go" offense aims to take better advantage of Lewis' arm in the play action and allow him to have more one-on-one targets to work with.

Running Back: Richard Young

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) celebrates scoring against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis isn't the only one poised to break loose in this revamped offense.

Marion's sidecar/two-back formations cater to the ground game too. But it works more efficiently when a power back goes off on defenses. And that's where the former Alabama Crimson Tide five-star running back signing Richard Young enters the picture.

Young already flashed his violent downhill potential after reacting to Marion's fiery motivation. That could be a taste of things to come for Georgia Tech in the season opener.

Tight end: Zach Atkins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end went ignored under previous offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Even past Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis rolled with a wide-receiver friendly offense under Sanders.

But signs point to Zach Atkins rising as an X-factor this fall. Marion's system calls for more than extra blocking out of the tight end.

Atkins can get flexed out to wide receiver and draw mismatches in the red zone too. His touches look ready to grow here.

Wide Receiver: Danny Scudero

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas wideout transfer DeAndre Moore Jr. certainly makes a case here too. Moore rises as the deep threat option when Lewis fakes out defenders with the run.

But the nation's leader in receiving yards Scudero likely becomes the tone setter for this air attack. Colorado still needs someone who can work in space and take advantage of short-to-intermediate openings on the field.

Scudero has attacked those areas efficiently at previous stops San Jose State and Sacramento State. This offense can create more space and solo matchups for him to take advantage of.

Offensive Line: Demetrius Hunter

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado lured in eight different transfer linemen, including some bringing winning experience via Ohio State or Georgia.

Yet the incoming center Demetrius Hunter looks like the impact performer here. He brings this vaulable need over to Boulder: pass protection, as he surrendered just two sacks through 25 starts.

He's also the first guy who makes this "Go-Go" system click after the snap. He's bound to call the schemes and lead the pass blocking charge here.

Defensive Line: Santana Hopper

Dec 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tulane's transfer's role looks like it's ready to expand, amid the ongoing eligibility case for New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen.

Marve can slide Hopper inside to stress out guards and centers with his fierce first snap explosion.

Hopper even comes in handy against Northwestern on Sept. 19; delivering one sack and two solo stops in that 23-3 rout of the Wildcats while playing for the Green Wave.

Linebackers: Liona Lefau

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) runs for after recovering a fumble during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore isn't the only impactful transfer from Texas.

The inside linebacker Lefau looks ready to take on the leadership mantle out the gate here.

He brings 138 career tackles and 67 solo stops in tow from Austin. His SEC experiences makes him more than ready to handle the Big 12.

Defensive Backs: Naeten Mitchell

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders brings a potential under-the-radar splash portal move here.

Mitchell leaves Las Cruces, New Mexico producing career highs across the board. But the safety's four forced fumbles is enough to draw intrigue to Colorado fans. It signals a downhill, hard-hitting safety has arrived who can strike fear into Big 12 wideouts.

Mitchell also swatted seven passes and picked off three passes last year too. Now he'll play for a past NFL assistant, which means aggressive growth potential in the Rocky Mountains for the prized underrated newcomer Mitchell.

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