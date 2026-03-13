Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Scores Highlight Touchdown in Spring Practice

For wide receiver Kam Perry, playmaking is an art form.

His blend of over-the-top speed and route-running fluidity should paint a potent picture for the Colorado Buffaloes this fall. He's been a standout in spring practice, and as he continues to brainstorm with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, Colorado's air attack could become a masterpiece.

Kam Perry Keeps Dazzling In Spring Camp

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami of Ohio Redhawks started Friday's practice with an 80-yard touchdown, breaking wide open, dusting the defense and once again showing his breakaway speed. Perry was third in the nation with 22.7 yards per reception last season, and even after a few weeks in Boulder, he's showing how.

Kam Perry 80 yard TD on the first play of the scrimmage today 👀🔥



(🎥: @KingDarius_NS ) pic.twitter.com/LWnp6STiGi — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) March 13, 2026

Perry registered 43 catches for 976 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. It was a breakout junior year, as he'd recorded just 13 collegiate catches as an underclassman.

But when he popped, he erupted. Perry's longest reception last season went for 66 yards, but he made a catch over 50 yards in six of his 13 games. There were only two times when the receiver wasn't the beneficiary of at least one chunk play (26+ yards).

But unlike most deep threats, it wasn't only speed. Perry gained a reputation as one of the nation's most technical route runners at both short and long distances.

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

And if that isn't enough, he doesn't want fans to overlook his hands. He guaranteed they wouldn't.

“I describe my game as pretty much all-around. I know I’m a bit smaller guy, but I feel like I play 6-0, 6-1," Perry told reporters on Mar. 6. "You could just expect a lot of big plays, a lot of great catches, don’t plan on dropping the ball at all. So, y'all can quote me on that. If I do drop a ball, y'all can run back to this interview."

Perry is one of several new Buff pass-catchers with slighter stature, listed at 5-9 and 168 pounds. The native of Atlanta, Georgia, is ready for how Marion's "Go-Go" offense utilizes this archetype to keep opposing secondaries backpedaling.

Other Receivers Ready To Go-Go

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perry and former San Jose State Spartans star Danny Scudero have emerged as top targets for Colorado's quarterbacks early on, but two other wide receivers projected to shine haven't seen the field. Joseph Williams, the Buffs' second-leading receiver in 2025, underwent surgery, as did DeAndre Moore Jr., a former Texas Longhorn.

Moore was a pivotal piece of one of the nation's most talented offenses last season, and paired with Perry, could provide torrential speed and skill through the air.

Marion's system is all about freedom, incorporating a wide variety of routes and concepts at UNLV and Sacramento State. But it values the unmeasurable as well, such as character, which Moore exemplifies.

"He’s making everybody in the building better just from his leadership," Marion told On3. "I’ll be surprised if he’s not the captain of the team when it’s all said and done because he just elevates the room. He’s almost like a quarterback. He’s that guy who walks in, and he has that juice and that energy,”

It should create a receiving room that feeds off each other, regardless of past production. For Scudero, who led Division I in receiving yards and targets last season, his gold flakes are just pieces of a treasure chest.

“The guys in the room make it easy (to shift perspective),” Scudero said Friday. “Guys like (Perry), that I want to see them eat, and they want to see me eat. I want to see Kam run a deep ball; when DeAndre (Moore) is back, I want to see him run a deep ball. … I want to see Ernest (Campbell) use his 4.3 speed to pass people. I want to see everybody do what they came here to do, and I know that it’s reciprocated where they want to see what I can do, too.”

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!