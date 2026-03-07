Colorado Receiver Kam Perry Makes Bold Prediction For Himself Next Season

With the spring practices underway, the Colorado Buffaloes can finally get back on the field and play some football. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are ready for the competition to commence.

One of the new transfer wide receivers, Kam Perry, had a bold statement with a specific goal for the 2026 season in Boulder.

Wisconsin safety Austin Brown (9) breaks up a pass intended Miami (Ohio) wide receiver Kam Perry (8) during the first quarter August 28 Camp Randall Stadium. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Kam Perry Said

“I describe my game as pretty much all-around. I know I’m a bit smaller guy, but I feel like I play 6-0, 6-1, I like to say. You could just expect a lot of big plays, a lot of great catches, don’t plan on dropping the ball at all. So y'all can quote me on that. If I do drop a ball, y'all can run back to this interview. We’re just going to expect a lot of big plays, not just from myself, but from everybody in the receiver room,” said Perry.

#CUBuffs WR Kam Perry promises no drops this season, and says you can quote him. pic.twitter.com/P4gNNKOjB0 — Leo Rivera IV (@LNR_4) March 6, 2026

As a new addition to the offense, Perry does have a fresh slate and the opportunity to show the Colorado fans that he can live up to these statements.

Saying that he will have zero drops as a receiver is quite the statement, from Perry, especially if he expects to be a vital role in the offense. As a receiver, it takes an elite level of concentration to consistently bring the ball and secure the catch.

However, with Colorado trying to establish a new culture of accountability and desiring to win, it will take guys like Perry making bold statements to not only push himself, but also to push others.

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) catches the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Perry also talked about expecting big plays from the receivers in the room, and he has reason to believe that. Guys like Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr. have shown recently that they can make big-time plays as recently as 2025.

Sacramento State transfer Ernest Campebell, Hykeem Williams, and Joseph Williams, who are both returning to Colorado after 2025, are also projected to be contributors for the receiving core as well.

Scudero was the nation's leading receiver at San Jose State, and Moore was a consistent option all season long for a Texas team that was just short of a College Football Playoff Berth.

This room has added a lot more talent for the 2026 season, but it will be up to them to push each other to work harder every single day to maximize the talent they have.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado’s New Offense

Colorado is establishing a new offense under first-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. The main principle is getting the ball in space to playmakers and putting the defense in disadvantageous situations constantly. Many have called the offense the Go-Go offense, which may allow Perry to fit right in.

Perry can add an explosive element to the Buffaloes’offense, especially with his 22.7 yards per catch average. Finding a receiver who maximizes each opportunity is something Colorado needed, and Perry provides exactly that.

Scudero and Moore also fit perfectly, with their big play ability, but also the versatility to play multiple positions all over the field. With their talent, no doubt opposing defenses will be eyeing where each of them is on a snap-to-snap basis.

That doesn’t even account for the speed the Buffaloes added in Hykeem Williams, Joseph Williams, Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell. The speed factor that all four of these receivers add will make it very difficult for the defenses to cover.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Quarterback Julian Lewis is entering his second year with the program, and the improvements on the roster, especially at receiver, could be huge for success in 2026.

Additionally, Colorado has a much-improved offensive line and running back core, which will also require defenses to make decisions on how many defenders to put in the box to stop the run. Based on a successful transfer portal window for Colorado, especially on the offensive side defenses will have a very tough time figuring out how to defend and cover the Buffaloes.

In particular, Perry has the opportunity to add explosiveness to the offense that it hasn’t had in years past.

