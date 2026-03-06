Former Colorado Receiver Sincere Brown Gives Current Buffaloes Team Wise Advice

Since 2022, the Colorado Buffaloes have become very prominent in the media since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. At times, this can bring unwanted attention and negativity on social media.

Former Colorado receiver Sincere Brown gave the team advice on how to handle themselves on social media.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sincere Brown’s Advice

🤣🤣🤣for my dawgs at Colorado ,one thing i learn playing for Colorado , Please don’t get caught up in the this twitter stuff cuz this is what these fans do, they fans for a reason 💯Yall boyy at Colorado keep doing yall thing and pray for a great season this year💪🏿❤️ — Sincere Brown (@SincereB8) March 5, 2026

Brown is a former Buffaloes wide receiver who spent one season with the program in 2025. Brown started 11 out of the 12 games and was able to be a decent receiving option for the Colorado quarterbacks.

Last season, Brown caught 22 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. While Brown was not the number one option, he knows how to be successful as a college receiver. With his time in the program, Brown no doubt had his fair share of criticism on social media.

With that experience, Brown gives the current Buffaloes players advice on how to handle the attention.

The main message from Brown was not to pay attention to what fans say on social media because the fans are fans for a reason.

With the stage that athletes at the Division 1 level have, there are significantly more eyes on them than most realize. This means less room for error around campus and off campus, as well as what is done on social media.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Importance of Mentors

The pressure of college football can often build up and cause players to do things they do not normally do, which is why having a mentor becomes essential.

The good news for the Buffaloes is that Deion Sanders has been in the process of hiring coaches who can help the players on the field, but also develop young men off the field.

Some key examples of these coaches are defensive coordinator Chris Marve, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and tight ends coach Josh Niblett.

Marve emphasized in a team meeting early in the spring that he will focus on coaching through leading and teaching his players. This approach from Marve can help the players learn the schematics, but also how to communicate with people in a way that leads to success.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When the strength and conditioning portion of the offseason kicked off for the Buffaloes, Marion hopped in and lifted with the team, which created a funny moment, but did a lot more than that. It built a sense of respect and understanding between the coach and his players.

Coach Niblett has had an impact that is more through what he says than what he does. He has multiple moments during meetings where he brings very inspiring quotes and energizes the team to be better. He has also brought motivation to the practice field and demands effort and an all-in approach from his players.

Having mentors on the coaching staff is one of the most important things in collegiate athletics. Deion Sanders understands that, as he aims to help these young men become successful players, more importantly, to lead lives as devoted men, husbands, and fathers.

