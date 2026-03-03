Biggest Questions Surrounding Deion Sanders' Colorado Future

With another college football season on the horizon, how well-built are the Colorado Buffaloes for the future? While the Buffaloes recently extended Colorado coach Deion Sanders, some questions remain about his long-term status.

Deion Sanders’ Status for 2026

Sanders has had inconsistent success so far during his time in Boulder, but the 2024 season showed where the program can go under his leadership.

The main problem for Sanders has been the constant roster turnover through the transfer portal and the complications that NIL has caused as well when it comes to star players. The roster, when it was able to perform well, has been solid, but unfortunately only parts of the team perform well, while others struggle. Especially last season, this was quite evident.

In 2025, the pass defense for Colorado was ranked 41st in the nation, allowing 203.2 passing yards per game. On the other hand, the rushing defense was 135th nationally as it allowed 222.5 rushing yards per game. The struggles were not just on defense.

Offensively, the Buffaloes struggled to run the ball as they averaged 125.58 rush yards per game, putting them at 104th in the country. The passing offense was a little better as it ranked 95th in the nation averaging 202.8 passing yards per game.

However, during the offseason Sanders has done a great job recruiting and having a more hands on approach to ensure the right players are being brought in.

Coach Prime has decided that Colorado will focus more on production in the transfer portal rather than physical traits. This has led to over 40 transfer additions, and the outlook of the overall roster looks to be improved.

Health Concerns

There are flashes, and with an emphasis on competition throughout the offseason as well as brotherhood, 2026 could be the season the Buffaloes can reach success once again.

However, there is one off-field concern for Sanders, which is his health. Sanders has had several health complications recently including blood clots in his lower body and bladder cancer. He missed time during the spring of 2024, but he returned in time for the full season.

The blood clots and vascular issues in his lower body have led to the amputation of two of his toes in 2021. Following that, he has had multiple surgeries to remove blood clots in 2023 and then later in 2025.

Future Outlook

With Sanders now being 58 and turning 59 in Auguts he will be climbing an uphill battle with his health.

Coach Prime is someone who enjoys pouring into others, specifically the young men he coaches and mentors. Football has been the way he has been able to do that, which has changed many lives, even if the on-field success hasn’t been what everyone hopes it to be.

While he will not want to step away from the game, at some point, Sanders may have to retire because his health simply can’t hold up with the physical demands of being a head coach. Sanders is very tough and resilient, so his ability to keep pushing physically to be the coach at Colorado is not something that would surprise anyone.

However, the 2026 season will have a lot to do with what the future holds for Deion Sanders and who could be in the Buffaloes’ future as the next head coach.