New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career
In this story:
Heading into the biggest game of his Duncanville High School career, recent Colorado Buffaloes signee Braylon Edwards admitted that he's playing "the best football of my life."
Edwards wrote on X Sunday that he tallied 13 tackles, four pass breakups and a blocked field goal in Duncanville's dominant UIL Texas 6A D1 state semifinal win over Allen. The 31-9 victory marked Edwards' 49th straight start, and he'll have an opportunity to hit 50 in Duncanville's state championship matchup against North Shore on Saturday.
"I've started every varsity gm since a freshman I haven't missed one game," Edwards wrote. "49 consecutive starts I'm playing the best football of my life. I play my last gm nxt Sat (Dec. 20)."
Including the state semifinal win, Edwards has recorded 88 total tackles, including one for a loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defended and a forced fumble, per MaxPreps. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior has seven career interceptions.
Edwards spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins before transferring to Duncanville.
Braylon Edwards' Recruiting Profile
According to 247Sports, Edwards is a three-star prospect and the No. 162 safety in his recruiting class. He was committed to the SMU Mustangs for about six months before removing his pledge in late November and ultimately signing with the Buffs on Dec. 5.
Other notable Power Four programs that had offered Edwards include Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Texas Tech, Auburn and Cal.
Colorado's 2026 Signing Class, National Ranking
Coach Deion Sanders' 2026 recruiting class currently features 12 signees and a commitment from three-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who was previously committed to Sacramento State. The class features three true defensive backs: Preston Ashley, Maurice Williams Jr. and Edwards.
- Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia
- Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California
- Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia
- Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington
- Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia
- Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana
- Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado
- Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas
- Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida
- Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi
- Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas
- Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver — Morton, Mississippi (yet to sign)
The class is ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hires New Director of Player Personnel at Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals His Favorite Athlete of All Time
MORE: Colorado's Brennan Marion, Rick George Turn Heads with Courtside Conversation
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado's Outlook at Cornerback
Depending on how "Coach Prime" attacks the transfer portal, Edwards could see some early snaps at cornerback. DJ McKinney (expected to declare for NFL Draft), Preston Hodge (graduation), Ivan Yates (graduation) Teon Parks (transfer portal) and Noah King (transfer portal) are all likely out, opening the door for Edwards, Williams and Ashley to see some playing time next season.
Makari Vickers and RJ Johnson are currently set to return.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.