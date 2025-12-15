New Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Shares Encouraging Update On High School Career

Heading into the biggest game of his Duncanville High School career, recent Colorado Buffaloes signee Braylon Edwards admitted that he's playing "the best football of my life."

Edwards wrote on X Sunday that he tallied 13 tackles, four pass breakups and a blocked field goal in Duncanville's dominant UIL Texas 6A D1 state semifinal win over Allen. The 31-9 victory marked Edwards' 49th straight start, and he'll have an opportunity to hit 50 in Duncanville's state championship matchup against North Shore on Saturday.

"I've started every varsity gm since a freshman I haven't missed one game," Edwards wrote. "49 consecutive starts I'm playing the best football of my life. I play my last gm nxt Sat (Dec. 20)."

Including the state semifinal win, Edwards has recorded 88 total tackles, including one for a loss, two interceptions, 13 passes defended and a forced fumble, per MaxPreps. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior has seven career interceptions.

Edwards spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Dallas Wilmer-Hutchins before transferring to Duncanville.

Braylon Edwards' Recruiting Profile

According to 247Sports, Edwards is a three-star prospect and the No. 162 safety in his recruiting class. He was committed to the SMU Mustangs for about six months before removing his pledge in late November and ultimately signing with the Buffs on Dec. 5.

Other notable Power Four programs that had offered Edwards include Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Texas Tech, Auburn and Cal.

Colorado's 2026 Signing Class, National Ranking

Coach Deion Sanders' 2026 recruiting class currently features 12 signees and a commitment from three-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who was previously committed to Sacramento State. The class features three true defensive backs: Preston Ashley, Maurice Williams Jr. and Edwards.

Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia

Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California

Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia

Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia

Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana

Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado

Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas

Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida

Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi

Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas

Xavier McDonald, Wide Receiver — Morton, Mississippi (yet to sign)

The class is ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 12 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.

Colorado's Outlook at Cornerback

Depending on how "Coach Prime" attacks the transfer portal, Edwards could see some early snaps at cornerback. DJ McKinney (expected to declare for NFL Draft), Preston Hodge (graduation), Ivan Yates (graduation) Teon Parks (transfer portal) and Noah King (transfer portal) are all likely out, opening the door for Edwards, Williams and Ashley to see some playing time next season.

Makari Vickers and RJ Johnson are currently set to return.