Most Impactful Early Enrollee Recruit for Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes welcomed a strong group of early enrollees this offseason, but one name continues to stand out as the spring approaches.

Former four-star recruit Preston Ashley arrived in Boulder as one of the most polished defensive prospects in Colorado’s 2025 class, and early indications suggest the Mississippi native could make an immediate impact. With a combination of production, pedigree, and personality fit, Ashley looks poised to take advantage of early reps under Deion Sanders.

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For a program focused on building depth and competition in the secondary, Ashley’s early arrival could prove to be huge for the Buffs in 2026.

A College-Ready Safety With Proven Production

The Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen are, front from left, Preston Ashley of Brandon, Dereon Albert of Jackson Academy, Bralan Womack of Hartfield Academy, and standing from left, Jadan Hill of Tupelo, Damarius Yates of Kemper County, Tylan Wilson of Pascagoula, Xavier McDonald of Morton, T.J. White of Jackson Academy, Nolan Wilson of Picayune, Jase Mathews of Greene County, Tristen Keys of Hattiesburg and Corey Wells of Petal. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ashley comes to Colorado with one of the most complete résumés in the recruiting class.

According to 247Sports, Ashley ranked No. 220 nationally, No. 22 among safeties, and was considered the No. 10 overall player out of Mississippi. Over his high school career, Ashley played four seasons of varsity football, consistently filling the stat sheet, totaling 203 tackles, 14 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble over his career.

That production earned him Under Armour All-American honors as a senior. A distinction that solidified his place among the nation’s top prospects and highlights the promise he brings to Boulder.

Ashley’s game is built on instincts and physicality. He plays downhill, can diagnose quickly, and shows comfort in both run support and pass coverage, traits that often allow defensive backs to transition smoothly to the college level. Those attributes, paired with his early enrollment, give him a chance to compete for meaningful snaps sooner rather than later.

Football Pedigree and a Prime Connection

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ashley’s football roots also run deep. Two of his uncles enjoyed high-level football careers. Rowell Preston played at Ole Miss before spending time with the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, while Rock Preston starred at Florida State and was part of the Seminoles’ 1993 national championship team.

That family background helped shape Ashley’s understanding of what it takes to succeed at the next level — but it was his connection to Deion Sanders that ultimately made Colorado feel like home.

“It’s definitely a blessing,” Ashley said not long after arriving in Boulder. “I was in the hallway in high school, and Coach Mathis, I was telling him all about how Coach Prime was my hero, and he was like, ‘Well, I’m going to give you the chance to play for your hero.’ I think I started tearing up a little bit because I know this was home for me.”

Ashley has openly shared that "Coach Prime" was his football hero growing up, a connection perhaps inspired by his uncles. Nonetheless, it's a personal connection that matters, especially for a young defensive back who mirrored his game after one of the greatest at the position. Now, being at CU now provides Ashley with daily exposure to those elite expectations and detail-oriented habits that helped define Sanders’ Hall of Fame career.

Early Enrollment Creates Early Opportunity

Ashley’s decision to enroll early may ultimately be what separates him from the rest of Colorado’s defensive secondary.

Spring practices not only provide valuable reps, but they also accelerate a player’s understanding of scheme, terminology, and program expectations. For a freshman safety with lofty expectations, those extra months can be critical. But Ashley’s confidence suggests he’s embracing the challenge head-on.

“I’m fitting to bring y’all a national championship. I’m fitting to bring y’all everything I got. Fitting to be on one of these walls soon," Ashley said, pointing to the former Buffs painted on the walls inside Colorado's practice facility. “I’m gonna bust my tail so I can make sure y’all get your money’s worth when y’all pay for a ticket to come watch this fall.”

While immediate playing time is never guaranteed, Ashley joins a squad that values readiness and versatility. Which means his ability to learn the system, navigate a new environment, and translate his physical play style to the college game will determine how quickly he can carve out a role as Colorado evaluates depth throughout spring and fall camp.

For the Buffaloes, Ashley represents more than just a highly rated recruit. He’s a player whose production, mindset, and early arrival align perfectly with what Sanders is building in Boulder. If there's one early enrollee positioned to make an early impression ahead of schedule in Boulder, Ashley may be at the top of that list.