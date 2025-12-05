Colorado Lands Surprise Commitment Late In Early Signing Period

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes aren't done yet building their 2026 recruiting class.

After making things official with 11 players during the first two days of the early signing period, Colorado landed a commitment from three-star cornerback Braylon Edwards on Friday. Edwards, who was previously committed to the SMU Mustangs, has yet to sign with the Buffs as of this writing.



“At the top of the mountains, greatness begins," Edwards said, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett. "Officially committed to the Buffs.”

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Big XII Colorado Buffaloes end zone marker before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders' latest commit is a 6-foot, 187-pound defensive back from Duncanville, Texas, who owns several other Power Four offers, including Wisconsin, Arizona State, Auburn, Texas Tech and Utah. The 247Sports composite ranks Edwards as the No. 116 safety nationally and the No. 186 prospect in Texas.

With Duncanville High School still alive in the Texas state playoffs, Edwards' 64 total tackles rank second on the team. He also owns two interceptions, six passed defended and a forced fumble.

Where Braylon Edwards Fits In Colorado's 2026 Class

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Edwards becomes the third defensive back to commit to Colorado's 2026 class, which now ranks No. 95 nationally in the eyes of 247Sports.

Alex Ward, Athlete — Marietta, Georgia

Domata Peko Jr., Defensive Lineman — Calabasas, California

Ben Gula, Offensive Lineman — Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Christian Ward, Wide Receiver — Carrollton, Georgia

Colby Johnson, Linebacker — Sammamish, Washington

Rodney Colton Jr., Linebacker — Newnan, Georgia

Maurice 'MoJo' Williams Jr., Cornerback — Edna Karr, Louisiana

Josiah Manu, Offensive Line — Thompson Valley, Colorado

Carson Crawford, Linebacker — Carthage, Texas

Xavier Payne, Offensive Line — Jones, Florida

Preston Ashley, Safety — Brandon, Mississippi

Braylon Edwards, Defensive Back — Duncanville, Texas (Commit)

More commits are now expected after the hiring of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who decommitted from Sacramento State on Friday, has reportedly expressed interest in the Buffs, per Rivals.

Colorado's Outlook At Defensive Back

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Looking ahead to next season, safety Tawfiq Byard stands as the top returning player in Colorado's secondary. Cornerback DJ McKinney is expected to enter the NFL Draft, and both Preston Hodge and Ivan Yates are out of eligibility. Cornerback RJ Johnson and safeties TJ Branch and Carter Stoutmire are all set to return. Still, next month's transfer portal window will likely lead to some change.

Sanders, coming off a 3-9 third season at Colorado's helm, is still looking for players with the proper mentality.

"I don't have to explain it, they saw it," Sanders said last month. "You gotta understand, if you're a dawg, you want to come here and right the wrong. If you're a cat, you look at the scoreboard and you run. Which one are you? A dawg or a cat?"