What Colorado's Latest De-Commitment Means for the Buffaloes' Recruiting

The Colorado Buffaloes' road to becoming a homegrown program isn't getting easier.

Four-star cornerback recruit Dolph McDonald de-committed from Colorado on Sunday, less than two months after joining the team with his brother, Xavier. He was the lone Buffs commit from the class of 2027.

Colorado Loses Four-Star Cornerback Commit

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

McDonald released a statement Sunday clarifying his decision, noting he wanted to reopen his options but that the Buffs are still a contender.

“I want to thank Coach [Brennan] Marion for offering me the opportunity to play football at the University of Colorado. It’s still early in my recruitment, and I want to allow myself time to assess every opportunity before I make a decision about where I want to play in the future,” McDonald said via X. “That being said, I am decommitting but will keep Colorado in consideration.”

He originally committed alongside his brother, four-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald, who remains set on Colorado as winter workouts begin. The 6-3, 160 speedster chose Sacramento State over LSU, Alabama, Miami and other prestigious schools for coach Brennan Marion before following the now-offensive coordinator to Boulder.

Morton wide receiver Xavier McDonald has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And while his enrollment was over a year away, Dolph pledged to coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes on Dec. 6 as a highly coveted prospect. He held offers from LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and took an unofficial visit to Florida State, among many others. Kansas State sent him an offer after he chose Colorado.

Since de-committing, McDonald quickly logged an offer from the Memphis Tigers. Their general manager, Corey Phillips, was Director of Player Personnel with the Buffs when he committed.

Among cornerbacks, 247Sports ranked McDonald 29th. They also ranked the 6-1, 160-pound native of Morton, Mississippi, 10th among recruits from the Magnolia State.

In his career at Morton High School, McDonald has racked up 147 tackles, 15 interceptions (six pick-sixes) and four forced fumbles. He's also been a special teams ace, blocking five field goals and two punts.

The Future Of Colorado's Secondary

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Without a recruit from the rising senior class, Coach Prime has work ahead to complete a competitive class. But it's nothing new, as Colorado didn't have a 2026 commit until last July and did most of its work last summer and fall.

Additionally, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has some intriguing freshman defensive backs for 2026. Four-star cornerback Preston Ashley is the most notable, joining the Buffs after dominance in Brandon, Mississippi.

Cornerback Maurice Williams won back-to-back state championships with Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, before joining the Buffaloes. He originally committed to Liberty before Coach Prime swooped in.

Sanders pulled off another flip late in this recruiting cycle, three-star safety Braylon Edwards from SMU. The 5-11, 180-pound playmaker had immense Power Four interest and took visits to Clemson, Auburn and alike before the Buffaloes nabbed his enrollment.

Coach Prime is used to waiting until the final moments to pursue prep talent, so McDonald's de-commitment isn't a huge surprise or significant worry. While high school recruiting should be prioritized, the presence of Marion should improve Colorado's efforts on the trail.