Deion Sanders Reportedly Hires Familiar Name As Colorado Running Backs Coach

Coach Deion Sanders has decided to promote from within to replace former Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk.

With Faulk now at Southern's helm, Johnnie Mack has been promoted to become Colorado's primary running backs coach, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell. Mack spent this past season as an assistant running backs coach/offensive analyst on Sanders' staff.

Before coming to Colorado last offseason, Mack held jobs at East Central (running backs), Hawaii (offensive quality control), Southeastern (wide receivers), Houston Baptist (offensive quality control/running backs) and North Texas (inside receivers/return specialists). He played his college football for the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech as a running back/kick returner.

Per a source, Colorado has promoted Johnnie Mack to running backs coach. Mack came to CU last offseason and worked an analyst and assistant RB coach. Mack replaces Marshall Faulk, who left CU to become the head coach at Southern. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 20, 2025

Mack will work closely with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who has brought over at least one assistant from Sacramento State. Former Hornets assistant running backs coach/offensive analyst Kyle Wagner will hold the same role at Colorado, as announced Thursday.

Mack becomes Colorado's third running backs coach since "Coach Prime" was hired in 2023, succeeding Gary "Flea" Harrell (2023-24) and Faulk (2025). Harrell left Boulder for the same job at Wyoming last offseason.

Examining Colorado's Running Backs Room

Colorado's running back has so far remained intact through a flurry of players leaving for next month's transfer portal window.

As of Saturday, scholarship running backs Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden and DeKalon Taylor are all set to return. Simeon Price, a former Coastal Carolina transfer who missed eight games due to injury this past season, may also come back if he can secure a medical redshirt.

Colorado's rushing attack took a step forward this past season but was still far from dominant, ranking 15th in the Big 12 Conference at 125.6 ground yards per game. The year prior, Colorado averaged only 65.2 rushing yards per game.

Welch led the Buffs with 384 rushing yards, followed by quarterback Kaidon Salter (356), Hayden (326) and Price (143).

“Tremendous passion, tremendous physicality, tremendous toughness,” Sanders said of Welch earlier this year. “You look for who’s not a team guy, who’s an I guy. You look for that on timeouts. You look for who’s standing up, who’s sitting down, who’s for the team. And that kid has made some unbelievable strides.”

Deion Sanders' New-Look Coaching Staff

Offensively, current known hires/promotions include Marion, Mack and Wagner. Colorado has yet to name a quarterbacks coach and will look to replace tight ends coach Brett Bartolone, who left to become Nevada's offensive coordinator.

Linebackers coach Andre' Hart is seemingly moving on from Boulder, as CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported Saturday that Colorado has hired former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

Sanders' slew of coaching changes come on the heels of a disappointing 3-9 season

"If anybody's built to reconcile and get this back on course, it's me," Sanders said. "I will do it if it's the last thing I do on Earth. Trust me when I tell you this was The Last Supper."