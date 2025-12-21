Insider Reveals Biggest Reason Behind Colorado's Transfer Portal Mass Exodus
From a player retention standpoint, the first few weeks of the offseason haven't been kind to the Colorado Buffaloes.
Several key Buffs have announced their intentions to enter the college football transfer portal when it opens next month, including wide receiver Omarion Miller, safety Tawfiq Byard and freshman defensive end Alexander McPherson. While every situation is unique, one Colorado insider believes money has been a common denominator among players' reasons for leaving Boulder.
"The super majority of those people, I'm talking 95 percent, are going to be leaving for a bigger bag," Thee Pregame Show's Uncle Neely said on his YouTube channel. "This ain't transferring in 1990. This ain't transferring in the year 2000. This is 2025. This is business now. This isn't, 'Oh, I don't like the coach. Oh, I don't want to be treated the way they treat me.'
"This doesn't mean something is wrong. These are business decisions now. But what we like to do is run with the narrative that woe is me, something must be wrong, something must be going on. How are all these people leaving?"
The NIL (name, image and likeness) era has rocked college football, and the depressing truth is that schools with more money will ultimately land the best players. In the Big 12, no school better exemplifies that trend than new conference champion Texas Tech.
Who's Leaving Colorado?
As of Sunday, 16 Colorado players will enter the transfer portal next month. That group includes 12 defensive players, six members of the Buffs' 2025 high school signing class and a few other Buffs who spent only one season in Boulder.
Below is an updated list of Colorado players who plan on entering the transfer portal:
- Safety TJ Branch
- Defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis
- Cornerback Noah King
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Linebacker Mantrez Walker
- Safety Terrance Love
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Defensive tackle Brandon Davis-Swain
- Offensive lineman Carde Smith
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
- Offensive lineman Tyler Brown
- Defensive tackle Gavriel Lightfoot
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
- Wide receiver Dre'lon Miller
Uncle Neely shared his take that Colorado's losses should be replaceable via the transfer portal.
"Have you ever stopped to say, what am I actually losing by those people leaving?" Uncle Neely said. "Have you ever looked at the numbers production-wise of who has announced that they're getting up out of here and what you're actually losing by them leaving?... Is it replaceable via the portal? And in this business in college football, is it replaceable cheaper? I would wager to say the answer is yes in all regards."
The college football transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and close Jan. 16. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff can begin adding players from the portal at the start of that period.
