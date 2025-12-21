Why Shedeur Sanders Will Bounce Back From Late-Season Struggles
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' fifth career start on Sunday was another mixed bag of strong throws and untimely mistakes.
Highlighted by a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on the Browns' opening drive, Sanders completed a season-high 69 percent (20-of-29) of his throws against the Buffalo Bills, but two interceptions and a couple of late sacks ultimately disabled Cleveland's upset attempt. The 23-20 loss dropped Sanders to 1-4 as an NFL starting quarterback.
Still, the former Colorado Buffaloes star led a spirited offense that was hindered by a first-half injury to rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Cleveland out-gained Buffalo in total yards (294-259), with Sanders throwing for 157 and rushing for a season-high 49.
Sanders' season-high completion percentage and his improved ability to run for yards when things break down should have the Browns feeling optimistic about the rookie's future. The fifth-round draft pick is still clearly adjusting to the NFL, but he has shown enough glimpses to earn additional opportunities.
"It's really just building off last week. It's building off getting to the check-downs," Sanders said after the loss, per the Browns. "When you see it, pull it, take it, and playing in rhythm. All those different things, I learn and prove to myself (that) I can do that. That's an aspect of my game that I have to be more consistent with, but I can see that."
Now sitting 3-12, Sanders' Browns have two regular season games remaining against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski announced earlier this month that Sanders will close the year as his starting quarterback.
Kevin Stefanski Impressed By Shedeur Sanders' Fight
Stefanski was particularly impressed by Sanders ability to continue battling on Sunday despite a few setbacks.
"He battled, like he does," Stefanski said. "I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. A little finger injury isn't going to keep him out of it. Always room to grow for a young player, but really proud of how he fought.
On the season, Sanders has now thrown for 1,103 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
"I'm thankful that I was able to prove to myself that I'm able to play on time, able to step up in the pocket, I'm able to do that," Sanders said. "You got to speak life into yourself because if you look external, it's not gonna happen."
Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Career
Sanders, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, spent his final two college seasons in Boulder before declaring for the NFL Draft. With the Buffs, Shedeur Sanders broke over 100 school records and helped the program reach the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
"Coach Prime" was again in Cleveland on Sunday to watch his son's fifth NFL start.
The penultimate game of Sanders' rookie season will come against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 28 (11 a.m. MT).
