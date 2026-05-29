Colorado Recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray Pushing to Help Flip LSU Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes received the commitment from class of 2027 wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray earlier this week. Kelly-Murray is now doing his now bit of recruitment to get more prospects to come to Boulder.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray Recruiting Players to Colorado

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Jaiden Kelly-Murray is a 5-10, 170 pound wide receiver out of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 38 wide receiver in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to Colorado on May 25 live on a 247Sports stream.

“(Colorado coach Deion Sanders) coached a lot of good players like Travis Hunter,” Kelley-Murray said to 247Sports after his commitment. “(Deion Sanders) is a hall of famer, so me just playing under him would be good.”

As a junior for Summerville High School in 2025-26, Kelly-Murray hauled in 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns. Now that he is committed to Colorado, he is doing his part in getting others to join him, such as current LSU Tigers class of 2027 commit, edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

“Come home,” Kelly-Murray posted on his X account while tagging Bryant.

This was in response to a post saying how Bryant was offered by Colorado. Bryant ended up reposting Kelly-Murray’s “Come home” message.

“I gotta chill,” Kelly-Murray posted on his Instagram story with laughing emojis.

Jaiden Bryant Player Profile

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Bryant is a 6-3, 245 pound edge rusher out of Columbia, South Carolina. He is rated as a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 2 edge rusher in the 2027 class per 247Sports Composite rankings. Bryant has been committed to LSU since January of 2026.

As a junior for Irma High School in 2025-26, Bryant had 75 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three passes defended, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Could Kelly-Murray be able to help get Bryant to flip from LSU to Colorado?

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes 2027 recruiting class is up to nine commits, including four from blue chips (recruits rated four or five stars).

Rivals ranks this Buffaloes class No. 37 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12. That’s a huge improvement from where their 2026 class was ranked. The Buffs’ 2026 class was ranked No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. The only Big 12 team ranked below them are the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State did not win a conference game in 2025 and have a new coach for the 2026 season.

Colorado's highest rated 2027 recruit is quarterback Andre Adams. Adams is rated as a four-star recruit and ESPN ranks him as the No. 9 quarterback in his class. He is listed at 6-1, 185 pounds and has been committed to the Buffs since April 14.

If Colorado were to get a player of Bryant's caliber to flip, their recruiting ranking would without a doubt jump up a few more spots.

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