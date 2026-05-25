Four-Star Jaiden-Kelly Murray's Commitment Drives Interesting Recruiting Trend

It's no secret that the Colorado Buffaloes have delivered the most aggressive recruiting moves during Memorial Day weekend.

Four-star wide receiver and former South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray added to the 2027 class Monday afternoon, he announced on CBS Sports' YouTube channel. Kelly-Murray's announcement, though, adds to a unique look that shows the type of ground Colorado is really covering on the recruiting trail.

Colorado Buffaloes' Unique 2027 Recruiting Look

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado rises as the only 2027 recruiting class to hold this distinction: Every verbal commitment hails from a different state. Here's a closer look geographically.

Four-star safety Gabe Jenkins hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, making him the furthest Eastern time zone representative. Jenkins turned down multiple Big Ten and SEC offers for Coach Deion Sanders and company.

Fellow four-star quarterback Andre Adams is a Tennessee native who stars at Antioch High. Granted, four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones will play his senior season at Volunteer State powerhouse Brentwood Academy, but Jones is really a Mississippi native.

Three-star linebacker Ba'Roc Willis originally was going to play in-state for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Alabama native launched Colorado's recruiting run on Monday following his May 16 visit. He handed Sanders and CU a Yellowhammer State representative.

Rounding out the Mid-east/South representatives is unranked cornerback Prince Washington, who stars at Houston Lamar High in Texas.

East Coast Talents Joining Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Again, each incoming talent here represents a different state.

One of the earliest commits, three-star interior offensive lineman Kenny Fairley, stars for Creekside High in Fairburn, Georgia. Another Atlantic Coast talent coming to CU is Miami native Davon Dericho.

The Kelly-Murray decision now hands CU someone representing South Carolina. This shows Colorado attempting to pull off a rare sweep of the South and East Coast on the recruiting trail.

West Regional Commits for Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado only has one Mountain region talent coming over: three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen, who represents Orem High in Utah.

Obviously, this may draw out critics of Sanders who believe he's not being proactive with nearby talent. But others will pull back on the criticism when looking closely at these results.

Kelly-Murray becomes the fourth Colorado pledge to hold a four-star rating. This now means Colorado is on pace to match the six four-stars it landed for the 2025 class, best known as the one led by former USC quarterback commit Julian Lewis. Colorado could still extend its aggressive recruiting run into June and the summer months, too, especially with the prospect camps forthcoming.

Four-star defensive tackle from Palm Beach, Florida, Tyler Alexander sparked some intrigue among Buffalo fans with some of his social media posts. Including one where he posts a series of photos from his Boulder visit while quoting Sanders in the caption. One more four-star is listed as "warm" on Colorado per 247Sports in St. Louis running back Kingston Miles, who's a 2,000-yard rusher from St. Mary's High.

Colorado could still win over some West regional talents, too, between now and December's early signing period. Three-star running back from Servite High in Anaheim, Benjamin Harris, holds a CU offer. Basha High receiver standout and three-star Arizona prospect Jaden Baldwin placed Colorado on his own short list recently. Yet Colorado could land its first New Jersey talent if three-star wideout Isaiah Alvarez of Don Bosco Prep chooses the Buffaloes, continuing the Buffaloes' rare national sweep.

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