Rising Colorado Recruit Turns Heads With Buffaloes Gear
In this story:
The Colorado Buffaloes have aimed to reinvent themselves on the recruiting trail. Coach Deion Sanders flipped from becoming reliant on the transfer portal to winning over blue-chip recruits.
Granted, Sanders and the Buffaloes have delivered trouble with winning over local prospects. Coach Prime has chosen to stretch out toward the east coast for the 2027 cycle. Landing four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray (former South Carolina commit), plus pilfering four-star safety from Pittsburgh Gabe Jenkins rose as two notable recruiting wins.
However, one rising 2028 recruit will turn some heads on the side of the Buffaloes thanks to his Week 1 game day attire.
Colorado Recruit Captured Wearing Buffaloes Themed Attire
Denver TV reporter for 9 News Denver caught a picture of this moment ahead of the Arapahoe High versus Mountain Vista High showdown involving Littleton, Colorado rivals.
Rising 2028 quarterback Theodore "Theo" Lee of Arapahoe was wearing a Colorado Buffaloes towel. But also rocked Coach Prime themed gameday cleats during the warmup period.
In today's era of social media, fans will observe the image and immediately believe the recruit has interest in the college he's representing on the field.
Sure enough, Buffalo fans chimed in on the look Lee had ahead of the Aug. 27 contest. Ironically, the opposing quarterback on the other side was Colorado State verbal commit Marquise Reese, handing the Littleton contest a Rocky Mountain Showdown theme.
Colorado Quarterback Target Presents High Ceiling
Colorado already has the Tennessee prospect and four-star Andre Adams leading the quarterback future for the 2027 recruiting class.
Yet Sanders and the Buffaloes will still need a 2028 talent lined up behind center for depth purposes. Especially with 2026 starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft should he choose to enter after the 2027 season.
Lee is in close proximity to the Buffaloes. And presents a high ceiling with room for more growth.
He brings an already impressive 6-5, 235-pound frame for his junior season of prep football. Lee displays a strong arc to his deep throws that softly gets to his intended wide receivers under the Friday night Lights. Lee's not afraid to thread the needle too with two defensive backs near the football, showing that much trust in his wide receivers to pull down the catch.
Lee looks limited as a runner, which leaves fans wondering if he'll be quick enough to handle Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense should he ultimately choose Colorado. Although he's tough to bring down when he does run. Lee also looks like he's more comfortable attacking deep or the intermeiate part of the field.
Granted, his arm already looks perfect for Colorado's deep play action approach, which is a staple of this new system Marion brings in. The coaching staff also likely fell in love with Lee's poise, as he stays in the pocket when rushed and still comfortably throws the ball deep. Director of Player Personnel Darrius Darden-Box and director of recruiting Rashad Rich offered him back on June 17.
Determining if Colorado is in Great Standing With Theo Lee
Lucky for the Buffaloes, they rose as Lee's first offer from a Power Four representative.
Kent State represented his only other offer right before his junior season took shape. So Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff started out with a MAC school as the only competition to recruit Lee.
Although recruiting constantly changes before the early December signing period. Lee can still face multiple interested suitors outside of Colorado and the Golden Flashes.
Sanders plus his chief recruiters Darden-Box and Rich must remain proactive in keeping tabs with Lee for the rest of 2026. Landing him brings the potential to become a strong local recruiting coup for the Buffaloes.
Plus adding Lee as the first 2028 commit can show Colorado's desire to build that recruiting class with a backyard talent. Lee rocking Colorado gear is a positive sign he's considering the Buffaloes amid his recruiting journey.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna