Rising Colorado Recruit Turns Heads With Buffaloes Gear

The Colorado Buffaloes have aimed to reinvent themselves on the recruiting trail. Coach Deion Sanders flipped from becoming reliant on the transfer portal to winning over blue-chip recruits.

Granted, Sanders and the Buffaloes have delivered trouble with winning over local prospects. Coach Prime has chosen to stretch out toward the east coast for the 2027 cycle. Landing four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray (former South Carolina commit), plus pilfering four-star safety from Pittsburgh Gabe Jenkins rose as two notable recruiting wins.

However, one rising 2028 recruit will turn some heads on the side of the Buffaloes thanks to his Week 1 game day attire.

Colorado Recruit Captured Wearing Buffaloes Themed Attire

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver TV reporter for 9 News Denver caught a picture of this moment ahead of the Arapahoe High versus Mountain Vista High showdown involving Littleton, Colorado rivals.

Rising 2028 quarterback Theodore "Theo" Lee of Arapahoe was wearing a Colorado Buffaloes towel. But also rocked Coach Prime themed gameday cleats during the warmup period.

Colorado class of 2028 QB target Theo Lee (@TheoLeeQB9) rocking a CU towel and Prime’s ahead of his Week One matchup against CSU commit Marquise Reese.



That’s enough for me this is the closest thing we’re getting to a Rocky Mountain Showdown for a minute. pic.twitter.com/8SdaV87rzB — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) August 28, 2026

In today's era of social media, fans will observe the image and immediately believe the recruit has interest in the college he's representing on the field.

Sure enough, Buffalo fans chimed in on the look Lee had ahead of the Aug. 27 contest. Ironically, the opposing quarterback on the other side was Colorado State verbal commit Marquise Reese, handing the Littleton contest a Rocky Mountain Showdown theme.

Colorado Quarterback Target Presents High Ceiling

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado already has the Tennessee prospect and four-star Andre Adams leading the quarterback future for the 2027 recruiting class.

Yet Sanders and the Buffaloes will still need a 2028 talent lined up behind center for depth purposes. Especially with 2026 starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft should he choose to enter after the 2027 season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lee is in close proximity to the Buffaloes. And presents a high ceiling with room for more growth.

He brings an already impressive 6-5, 235-pound frame for his junior season of prep football. Lee displays a strong arc to his deep throws that softly gets to his intended wide receivers under the Friday night Lights. Lee's not afraid to thread the needle too with two defensive backs near the football, showing that much trust in his wide receivers to pull down the catch.

Lee looks limited as a runner, which leaves fans wondering if he'll be quick enough to handle Brennan Marion's "Go-Go" offense should he ultimately choose Colorado. Although he's tough to bring down when he does run. Lee also looks like he's more comfortable attacking deep or the intermeiate part of the field.

Granted, his arm already looks perfect for Colorado's deep play action approach, which is a staple of this new system Marion brings in. The coaching staff also likely fell in love with Lee's poise, as he stays in the pocket when rushed and still comfortably throws the ball deep. Director of Player Personnel Darrius Darden-Box and director of recruiting Rashad Rich offered him back on June 17.

Determining if Colorado is in Great Standing With Theo Lee

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lucky for the Buffaloes, they rose as Lee's first offer from a Power Four representative.

Kent State represented his only other offer right before his junior season took shape. So Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff started out with a MAC school as the only competition to recruit Lee.

Although recruiting constantly changes before the early December signing period. Lee can still face multiple interested suitors outside of Colorado and the Golden Flashes.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sanders plus his chief recruiters Darden-Box and Rich must remain proactive in keeping tabs with Lee for the rest of 2026. Landing him brings the potential to become a strong local recruiting coup for the Buffaloes.

Plus adding Lee as the first 2028 commit can show Colorado's desire to build that recruiting class with a backyard talent. Lee rocking Colorado gear is a positive sign he's considering the Buffaloes amid his recruiting journey.

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