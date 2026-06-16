Where Colorado Recruiters Rank in Big 12 After Commitment Surge

The Colorado Buffaloes saw commitments from three more class of 2027 recruits over the weekend of June 14, per 247Sports. The Buffs’ recruiting class sits at No. 4 in the Big 12 according to both Rivals and 247Sports following the new additions.

But the Buffaloes haven’t just been climbing the ranks as a team, as their staff has seen recruiting ranking success of their own. According to 247Sports, the Buffaloes have three recruiters within the top 10 of the Big 12.

Director of Recruiting Rashad Rich

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Rich currently sits at No. 2 in 247Sports’ Big 12 recruiter rankings for the 2027 class, having landed three commitments for 47.82 points and an average recruit ranking of 88.86.

Rich was the primary recruiter for wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins. 247Sports lists both players as four-star recruits. He also led the way in bringing in three-star offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay, per 247Sports.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Rich has been Colorado’s go-to recruiter to close out recruiting battles for blue-chip prospects. As Colorado looks to build on its already-achieved success in the 2027 class, Rich will likely be leading the way in the Buffs’ pursuit of any future blue-chip recruits.

Director of Player Personnel Darrius Darden-Box

Sitting closely behind Rich at No. 4 in the rankings in his first-year on the new job is Colorado director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box. 247Sports lists him as having landed commitments from three recruits for 44.85 points and an average recruit ranking of 87.44. He also reached the No. 3 spot at his highest.

He led the way in the Buffaloes landing commitments from safety Will Rasmussen and running back Steven Alexis. Both of whom are listed as three-star recruits by the site. But most importantly, Darden-Box was the lead recruiter for quarterback Andre Adams. The signal caller out of Antioch, Tennessee, is listed as a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247 Composite.

Andre Adams announces his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In all likelihood, Adams is the future of the Buffs’ program after Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis’s days as the starter are finished. If he succeeds at the helm of Colorado’s offense the same way he has in high school, the Buffs will have Darden-Box to thank.

Offensive Line Coach Gunnar White

White currently sits in the No. 9 spot in the rankings, but reached as high as No. 8. He’s brought in four recruits for 36.9 points and an average recruit ranking of 86.74.

He brought in two of Colorado’s two commitments from the recent surge, as offensive linemen Jayin Talib and Coderro McDaniel announced their commitments to him and the Buffs via X on June 14.

I just want thank god and my family for this opportunity @COJO_MC @coachjpwhite pic.twitter.com/kgMlU5o3Oy — Coderro McDaniel (@loverihop_79) June 15, 2026

The latter of which was committed to the Ole Miss Rebels but flipped to the Buffaloes. This is a testament to White’s recruiting ability, as he has taken matters into his own hands to secure the future of his unit.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting competition in the Big 12

Aug 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch on the field before the game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

There are two primary recruiters who are contending with Rich and Darden-Box atop the Big 12 recruiter rankings. Those recruiters are Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch and Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They sit at No. 1 and No. 3 in the rankings, respectively, using their respective resumes to draw interest from recruits. As a former Pittsburgh Steelers great in the NFL, Ward has brought in three receiver recruits. One of whom is Nico Bland, a four-star recruit from Orange, California, per 247Sports.

As for Fitch, his standing comes largely due to his role in landing Texas Tech a commitment from the No. 1 recruit in the class, Jalen Brewster, per 247Sports. Brewster is a five-star defensive lineman who looks to follow in the footsteps of some of Fitch’s recent products. Fitch recently sent defensive linemen David Bailey and Romello Height to the NFL Draft, where they were taken in the first and third rounds, respectively.

Blue-chip recruits are doing a lot of the heavy lifting for Ward and Fitch’s resumes. Colorado’s recruiters will have to key in on a few blue-chips of their own to overtake them in the rankings.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.