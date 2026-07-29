Colorado Buffaloes Announce What to Wear for Texas Tech Matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes face another tough Big 12 schedule in the 2026 football season. However, they have the advantage of facing their two toughest opponents of the year at home.

One of those opponents is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, whom they’ll face on Oct. 3. The Buffaloes announced that the game will feature a stripe-out crowd theme, creating an imposing atmosphere for the all-important conference clash.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Pose Tough Test for Colorado Buffaloes

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey (8) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown against the BYU Cougars during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders will be the second team Colorado will face in its conference schedule and the first that it will host at Folsom Field. Despite the game being relatively early in the season, though, the Buffs may not face a tougher test than Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders possess one of, if not the best, defenses in the Big 12. Although they lost edge rushers David Bailey and Romello Height to the NFL this offseason, their defensive line will still be lethal in the hands of A.J. Holmes Jr. and Mateen Ibirogba.

Offensively, they’ll certainly feel the loss of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but backup Will Hammond has flashed plenty of potential. Regardless, returning running back Cameron Dickey will be a challenge for the Buffs, as he rushed for 1,124 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025.

Stakes of Colorado Buffaloes’ Game vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Coy Eakin (8) is tackled by Colorado Buffalos defensive back Travis Hunter (12) and defensive safety Shilo Sanders (21) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Despite the tough challenge that Colorado faces, it is of paramount importance that it rises to the occasion. Colorado will be fresh off three road games out of its first four games of the season. If the Buffaloes can use this game to kick off their homestand with a win, especially over a team like Texas Tech, it will do wonders for the following weeks.

Additionally, Colorado’s next game is a home contest against the Utah Utes. If Texas Tech isn’t Colorado’s toughest game of the season, Utah certainly is. The Buffaloes have a bye week in between those two games, and going into that bye week on a loss could derail them for the following game. If Colorado loses both of these games, any real hopes of Big 12 title contention likely go out the window.

In a more optimistic sense, though, depending on the standing of both Colorado and Texas Tech, this game could have top 25 implications. It is realistic that Colorado wins each of its first four games, so even if it drops one along the way, it could be knocking on the door of the AP Poll by the time Texas Tech comes to town.

The Red Raiders will more than likely be undefeated by the start of this game, given their easy non-conference schedule. If Colorado can pick up a win over a likely-ranked Texas Tech team, it will be enough to propel them into the rankings.

Cost of Attendance for Fans to Participate in the Stripe-Out

Colorado fans celebrate after the Buffaloes won a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With all of those stakes and the rowdy stripe-out atmosphere, it is a game that Buffs fans will be clamoring to attend.

As it stands, the lowest price for a ticket on VividSeats is $91. It is currently Colorado’s fifth-most expensive game to attend. The games that cost more are its games at Georgia Tech and Northwestern in its non-conference schedule, its game against Utah at Folsom Field and its road contest against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

However, if those lofty stakes come to fruition, those ticket prices could rise come kickoff.

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