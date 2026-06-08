Two Colorado Coaches Fuel Buffaloes' Recruiting Rise

The Colorado Buffaloes landed commitments from five recruits over the weekend of June 6, according to 247Sports. The string of success propelled Colorado up the site’s recruiting rankings, but it also spoke volumes about the efforts of a pair of its staff members.

Colorado’s director of recruiting, Rashad Rich, and director of player personnel, Darrius Darden-Box, have been the ones behind the Buffaloes’ success on the recruiting trail. They’ve brought in six combined recruits for CU thus far and sit firmly in the top 10 of 247Sports’ Big 12 recruiter rankings.

Who Rashad Rich has added to Colorado’s recruiting class

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Rich’s efforts have boosted him to the No. 2 spot on 247Sports’ Big 12 coach recruiting rankings. He is in his first season as the Buffaloes’ director of recruiting and formerly served in similar personnel roles with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Chicago Bears and the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League.

Rich’s splash of the weekend was interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay. He is listed as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and had the opportunity to meet with Rich during his visit on June 5, per 247Sports.

But the bulk of Rich’s work came earlier in the year. He was the primary recruiter for four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray and four-star safety/quarterback Gabe Jenkins, per 247Sports.

Rich has a clear knack for landing offensive talent, something coach Deion Sanders should take note of moving forward. Rich has proven himself as a gifted offensive recruiter, and as the Buffaloes push for more talented offensive recruits in the 2027 class, he should take the lead on those pursuits.

Who Darrius Darden-Box has added to the Buffaloes’ recruiting class

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darden-Box sits at No. 6 in 247Sports’ Big 12 coach recruiting rankings. He is also in his first season with the Buffaloes, but he proved his abilities early in the year.

Darden-Box’s biggest addition to the Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class was quarterback Andre Adams. The product of Antioch High School is listed as a four-star recruit by both On3 and ESPN, with 247Sports giving him a four-star composite rating.

Additionally, he was the primary recruiter of cornerback Will Rasmussen and running back Steven Alexis, per 247Sports. Rasmussen is listed as a three-star recruit by the site, and Alexis rushed for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Gibbs High School.

Darden-Box has worked as an excellent reinforcement for Rich. The two working in tandem have been the direct cause of Colorado’s recruiting success. As the recruiting process continues, he can ensure the Buffaloes are landing a high volume of recruits while Rich chases down the bigger names.

Rashad Rich and Darrius Darden-Box’s Big 12 recruiting competition

Oct 11, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch reacts to a play agains the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

While two Kansas Jayhawks recruiters, along with former NFL legend and current Arizona State Sun Devils receiver coach Hines Ward, rank above Darden-Box on 247Sports’ rankings, there is only one recruiter who ranks above both him and Rich.

That coach is Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch. He has been the key to the Red Raiders’ nationally recognized recruiting class. His work to build their defensive line has included two blue-chip commitments. One came from five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who is the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports. The other came from four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond, also according to 247Sports.

Colorado’s work on building the defensive line in the class has been less than stellar, as the Buffaloes have landed two commitments to that unit, per 247Sports. Neither of which was recruited by Rich or Darden-Box, so if either one hopes to surpass Fitch’s resume, they’ll likely have to target that position group in the coming months.

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