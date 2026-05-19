Colorado's Recruiting Machine Picks Up Momentum With Big Weekend

The Colorado Buffaloes had their biggest recruiting weekend of the year to this point, hosting four four-star recruits on official visits, per LockedOnBuffs.

Here’s a look at all four of the four-star recruits Colorado hosted during the weekend, and how they would impact the roster if the Buffaloes can land commitments from them.

Wide Receiver Khalil Taylor

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Taylor has been a productive wide receiver for the Pine-Richland High School Rams over the past two seasons.

As a sophomore in 2024, Taylor racked up 51 catches for 932 yards and 22 touchdowns, according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. While he took a bit of a step back as a junior, he still recorded a respectable 571 yards and 16 touchdowns on 33 receptions, good for an average of 17.3 yards per catch.

Taylor stands 5-11, 180 pounds, according to 247Sports, and possesses top-end speed. He also runs track, with a personal record of 10.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash per MileSplit USA. For reference, that’s equivalent to a 4.52 40-yard dash, also according to MileSplit USA. He would fit well in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, which prioritizes speed at the receiver positions. Colorado’s current receiver room will be on its way out the door when Taylor arrives, so he could be there to fill their shoes.

Interior Offensive Lineman Antonio Berry

Tupelo's Head Coach Jason Miller and halfback Caeden Hill (33) hold back offensive lineman Antonio Berry (77) after they lost the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game against Gulfport at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Berry is a unit of an interior offensive lineman and has a plethora of Power Four programs clamoring for him. 247Sports lists Berry as the No. 5 recruit from the state of Mississippi, the No. 8 interior offensive lineman and the No. 110 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

He stands 6-5, has a 6-10 wingspan and weighs 300 pounds, according to Rivals, with another year of high school and growth ahead of him.

Despite his size, he’s an agile guard. He succeeds in run blocking schemes as a pulling guard, a skill set that would fit right in at Colorado. The Buffaloes are known to utilize pulling guards, such as Yahya Attia, who executed the maneuver especially well in 2025, to establish their run game. Berry would be next in line after Attia’s departure and could be the anchor of Colorado’s interior for the foreseeable future.

Offensive Tackle Dewey Young

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Similar to Berry, Young is a sizeable lineman with great agility. He stands 6-5 and weighs 285 pounds, according to 247Sports, with experience at offensive tackle, defensive tackle and the athleticism to play guard if needed.

In addition, Young plays baseball for the Kalamazoo Central High School Maroon Giants, something that is incredibly uncommon for offensive tackles. The ability to play a sport like baseball further displays his agility, and with the versatile experience he gained in high school, Colorado could use him wherever it needs him most.

Young has all the makings of a valuable Swiss Army knife for Colorado’s offense.

Safety/Quarterback Gabe Jenkins

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jenkins is a two-way player for the Imani Christian Academy Saints in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He recorded 1,765 passing yards and 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions at quarterback, added 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing, tallied 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as a safety in 2025.

While Jenkins would be unlikely to be used at both positions at Colorado, his versatile skillset leaves the Buffs’ options open. Given the Buffaloes’ track record with two-way stars, Jenkins is an intriguing prospect.

Securing him would almost be like securing a two-for-one package recruiting deal, as the Buffaloes can employ Jenkins’s talents on both sides of the ball with ease.

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