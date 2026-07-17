Ranking the NFL's Best WR2s for 2026: Jaylen Waddle Poised for Bounce-Back Year With Broncos

2026 player position rankings: Wide receivers | Cornerbacks | Offensive line | Defensive line | Tight ends |

Welcome back to Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL position rankings, where we’ll stack up the top 10 players across the league at each spot on the field over the coming weeks leading into training camp. We continue with WR2s.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Stefon Diggs said in a video posted to his YouTube channel . “Take those as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me.”

The 32-year-old Diggs—who helped Drake Maye become an MVP runner-up, and the Patriots earn a trip to Super Bowl LX last season—is coming off his seventh career 1,000-yard season, yet remains without a football home as we head into training camp. His recent comments are a friendly reminder of the surplus of elite talent at the position, and also beg the question: So, is the best WR2 in the NFL?

Here’s our best shot at answering it, as we rank the top 10 WR2s in the NFL heading into the 2026 season. Rankings were determined by a vote between Eva Geitheim, Mike Kadlick and Karl Rasmussen.

10. Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Romeo Doubs signed with the Patriots this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 55 receptions, 724 yards, six touchdowns

Patriots’ WR1: A.J. Brown

The Patriots added two new pass-catching targets for rising star quarterback Drake Maye this offseason, the first being Doubs, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the club on the first day of NFL free agency.

The 26-year-old has been a part of a crowded Packers wide receiver room since 2022, but still managed to become quarterback Jordan Love’s favorite target. In 2025, he led Green Bay in receptions (55), yards (724), first downs (41) and touchdowns (6) while showing off his ability as a solid separator, finding the soft spot in zones and making clutch-time plays, as evidenced by his 112.7 passer rating when targeted.

Now paired up with Brown in New England , Doubs should only continue to ascend as he enters his fifth NFL season. – Mike Kadlick

9. Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Steelers this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 80 receptions, 784 yards, seven touchdowns

Steelers’ WR1: DK Metcalf

After spending his first six NFL seasons with the Colts, Pittman was traded to the Steelers in March following the massive contract Indianapolis handed to Alec Pierce . He subsequently signed his own three-year, $59 million extension with Pittsburgh, and will now play alongside DK Metcalf while catching passes from an all-time great in Aaron Rodgers.

Pittman stands at 6'4", 223 pounds, and has proven to be a reliable, high-volume target. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark twice in his career while hauling in 25 touchdowns. – M.K.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Who is the Top No. 2 Wide Receiver Heading Into the 2026 NFL Season?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

8. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jakobi Meyers was the perfect midseason addition for the Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 75 receptions, 835 yards, three touchdowns (42 receptions, 483 yards, three touchdowns with Jaguars)

Jaguars’ WR1: Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars pulled off one of the most successful trades of 2025 when they acquired Meyers from the Raiders in exchange for a fourth- and sixth-round pick. Meyers stabilized the Jaguars’ passing attack last season, turning the unit into one of the most explosive in the NFL. Per Next Gen Stats, the Jaguars averaged 1.5 more yards per play with Meyers on the field, and posted a 16.8% explosive play rate as well. Accordingly, the Jaguars won eight of their final nine regular-season games after Meyers’s arrival.

“Our first practice with Jakobi, we were a better team. The first practice Jakobi came in, our pass game looked completely different,” Liam Coen told Pat McAfee in February . “… It allowed [Brian Thomas Jr.] to do what he does well, Parker [Washington] to do what he does well, now Brenton Strange does what he does well, and Trevor [Lawrence] had a lot of trust and respect in him.”

The trade proved so successful that Jacksonville extended Meyers on a three-year, $60 million contract within two months of his arrival, and before he could hit free agency. Now, the Jaguars boast one of the NFL’s deepest receiving cores, with Meyers allowing everyone to play their best. – Eva Geitheim

7. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Wilson broke out at the end of the 2025 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 78 receptions, 1,006 yards, seven touchdowns

Cardinals’ WR1: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wilson wasn’t too involved in the offense in the first half of last season, but he caught fire in the second half of the campaign and finished the year with over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. In his first nine games, Wilson had just one touchdown reception and only had one game with 50 or more receiving yards. He averaged just 25.6 receiving yards per game during that span and never had more than four receptions in a single contest.

Then, he broke out. In Week 11, Wilson caught 15 passes on 18 targets and racked up 185 yards in a game against the 49ers, all of which were career highs. He made more catches in that game than in his previous four contests, and it set the tone for what was an outstanding run for Wilson. Over his last eight games of the season, Wilson caught 56 passes for 775 yards and six touchdowns. During that span, he had seven games with 50-plus receiving yards, and he scored at least one touchdown in each of his last five games of the year.

Clearly, he became a priority target for Jacoby Brissett. With the Cardinals expected to run it back with the veteran quarterback in 2026, Wilson could be in line for another big year. – Karl Rasmussen

6. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson remain one of the NFL’s top receiving tandems. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 42 receptions, 610 yards, three touchdowns

Vikings’ WR1: Justin Jefferson

Addison’s off-field issues have largely masked his on-field success since being drafted by the Vikings in 2023. Over his first three seasons, the 24-year-old has tallied 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns, and in 2025 notched a career-high 14.5 yards per reception. Minnesota has since picked up Addison’s fifth-year option heading into the upcoming campaign.

“He was an incredibly young player when he got into the NFL, and he’s learned some lessons over the years,” coach Kevin O’Connell said of Addison in April. “And I think he understands it’s a critical time in his career, his ability to have an impact doing what he loves, which is playing football—loves playing football as much as anybody we have in this organization. But we need to make sure that he understands where he’s at now and the growth and all those things, and what that equals. And I think he does, and I’m excited to get going with him this year.”

The duo of Addison and Justin Jefferson is among the league’s best, and could do some serious damage in 2026 if the Vikings can find quality quarterback play from either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy. – M.K.

5. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Jaylen Waddle was traded to the Broncos this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 64 receptions, 910 yards, six touchdowns

Broncos’ WR1: Courtland Sutton

Waddle will be the Broncos’ No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton after arriving in Denver via an offseason blockbuster trade with the Dolphins. Waddle’s production has dropped a bit over the past two seasons, going consecutive years without breaking 1,000 receiving yards after doing so in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. He should bounce back nicely with the Broncos, where he’ll be a focal point of the offense and figures to have more consistent quarterback play with Bo Nix.

Waddle has excellent top-end speed, which makes him an elite deep-ball threat. He led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022. Nix isn’t afraid to take shots downfield, though he hasn’t always been particularly effective at it. Adding Waddle to the mix in Denver should help in that regard. He has steady hands, too, credited with just four drops last season.

The 27-year-old has been successful as a WR2 throughout his career, lining up alongside Tyreek Hill for most of his Dolphins tenure. With defenses having to give Sutton plenty of attention, Waddle could thrive with the Broncos. – K.R.

4. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams led the NFL in touchdowns in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 60 receptions, 789 yards, 14 touchdowns

Rams’ WR1: Puka Nacua

One of the best receivers in the league during his prime with the Packers, Adams is now the Rams’ No. 2 receiver behind teammate Puka Nacua. Adams joined the Rams last offseason on a two-year deal and was a touchdown machine for Los Angeles. He led the league in touchdowns for the third time in his career, despite missing three games with a hamstring injury. Adams’s ability to haul in passes in the red zone helped Matthew Stafford finish as the league-leader in passing touchdowns, passing yards and win MVP honors.

Adams will look to help the star-powered Rams return to the Super Bowl in 2026, and win his first ring in the process—the main accomplishment missing from his otherwise stellar career résumé. – E.G.

3. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Jameson Williams is the speedy complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 65 receptions, 1,117 yards, 7 touchdowns

Lions’ WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown

One of the most explosive receivers in the league, Jameson Williams averaged 17.2 yards per catch in 2025 and emerged as a premier deep threat. He finished ninth in the league in receiving yards while also ranking 10th among receivers in yards after the catch (441) and fifth in yards per reception.

Williams had a slower start to his career after missing most of his rookie season due to a torn ACL he sustained in college, and then he missed four games in his second year due to suspension. And the Lions acknowledged during the 2025 season that they needed to do a better job of getting him the ball. They found him more in the second half of the season as he recorded over 100 receiving yards against the Commanders, Packers and Rams, and ultimately notched a career high of 1,117 yards. He’s clearly found his stride, recording consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. – E.G.

2. Tee Higgins, Cincinatti Bengals

Tee Higgins is the perfect complement to Ja’Marr Chase. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 59 receptions, 846 yards, 11 touchdowns

Bengals’ WR1: Ja’Marr Chase

The perfect complement to Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins and Chase have formed the most consistent and highest-paid receiving duo in the league over the past five years. Since joining the Bengals as a second-round pick in 2020, Higgins has recorded two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and two double-digit receiving touchdown seasons. Had Higgins not missed multiple games due to injury in each of the past three seasons, he’d likely have even more 1,000-yard campaigns on his résumé.

With Higgins and Chase out wide, the Bengals hold one of the best passing attacks in the NFL—especially when Joe Burrow is healthy—and Higgins is a pivotal part of that success as he hauls in contested catches and touchdowns. After all, there’s a reason Burrow vouched so heavily for both Higgins and Chase to get paid. – E.G.

1. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens was a stud during his first season in Dallas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 stats: 93 receptions, 1,429 yards, nine touchdowns

Cowboys’ WR1: CeeDee Lamb

The best receiving duo in the league belongs to the Cowboys, who, in reality, have two No. 1 wideouts. In his first season in Dallas, Pickens finished 2025 third in the NFL in receiving yards. His counterpart, CeeDee Lamb, also tallied over 1,000 yards despite missing three games due to injury.

Pickens was one of the toughest receivers to defend, especially in man coverage. He led the NFL in receiving yards when facing man coverage in 2025 with 583 yards—over 100 yards more than any other receiver, per NFL Researcher . He put together some of his best games against two of the league’s top defenses in 2025, tallying nine receptions on nine targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in a comeback win over the Eagles and 130 yards and a touchdown vs. the Chargers.

Pickens will look to build off that performance in 2026, and perhaps play himself into a massive extension after he spends this upcoming season on the franchise tag. – E.G.

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