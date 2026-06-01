Colorado Buffaloes Make Recruiting Move With Elite Pass Rusher

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class has exceeded expectations through the end of May. Yet, coach Deion Sanders and his staff haven’t slowed down a bit.

Three-star edge rusher Drew Sapp announced on X that he will be officially visiting Boulder from June 12 to June 14. Sapp has a tremendously high ceiling as a pass rusher, and if the Buffaloes can land a commitment, he could reshape their defensive line.

What Drew Sapp would add to the Colorado Buffaloes’ pass rush

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders coaches before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sapp is listed as a three-star recruit, the No. 128 recruit from the state of Florida, the No. 98 edge rusher and the No. 1,161 overall recruit in the class of 2027 by Rivals.

On tape, his strengths and weaknesses make themselves known. On the positive side of things, Sapp clearly has a large wingspan and uses it to his advantage heavily. He has an excellent set of finesse moves and can get off of blocks easily to blow plays up in the backfield.

Additionally, Sapp has great speed and can chase down ballcarriers effectively. He was faster than many of the quarterbacks he faced, although it would be interesting to see how he would fare against the Big 12’s more mobile signal callers.

The main drawback was his tendency to get too upright quickly out of his stance. He relies too much on his reach at times, which won’t be as successful against Power Four tackles. However, it is an easy fix, and something that Colorado defensive ends coach George Helow will be quick to work out of the young edge rusher.

Sapp’s physical traits give him a tremendously high ceiling. As long as he can keep a lower center of gravity while maintaining his explosivity out of his stance, he can develop into a tremendous pass rusher for the Buffaloes. The Buffs face some stout competition for Sapp, but he should be high on their priority list until and beyond his official visit.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting battle for Drew Sapp

Nov 15, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby on field against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Colorado will primarily be competing with the Mississippi State Bulldogs for Sapp’s commitment. According to Rivals, the only other official visit that Sapp has scheduled is to Starkville.

Luckily for the Buffs, he won’t visit the Bulldogs until June 19, per Rivals. That gives Colorado the golden opportunity to make the first impression on the young pass rusher. If the Buffaloes can make a good impression on Sapp during his official visit, he may have made up his mind, at least internally, before even setting foot on Mississippi State’s campus.

How Drew Sapp would fit into the Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting class

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Sapp commits to Colorado, he’ll be joining two fellow elite defensive linemen in the Buffs’ 2027 class. Per 247Sports, Colorado has already landed commitments from three-star edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley.

The pair combined for 15.8 sacks and 193 total tackles during their junior seasons at their respective high schools. Adding Sapp to the trio would give the Buffaloes a chance at a truly elite defensive line in the future, something they have been yearning for throughout the Coach Prime era.

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