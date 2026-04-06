Colorado Buffaloes Gain Momentum With Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

On Friday, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes hosted a highly-touted class of 2027 quarterback who may be the future of the program.

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams visited CU’s Boulder campus as he gears up to make his commitment this week.

Quarterback Andre Adams' Recruitment

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) passes the ball during their game at Clarksville High School Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams is listed as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports (composite) and ESPN, and he’s been highly sought after as a result.

Adams has offers from the likes of Oregon, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Louisville and others, but there are five teams to keep an eye on as the Buffs compete for his commitment. Those five schools are the only ones for which 247Sports has its interest level at "warm." Oregon and Florida State are two of them, but Kentucky, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech are also in that company.

The Buffaloes seem to have made an impact on Adams, though, as he expressed his excitement on X following his visit.

Adams plays his high school ball at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tennessee, and he is fresh off a breakout junior season that skyrocketed his name high onto the recruiting boards of major programs.

During his junior campaign, he threw for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns to only one interception. Additionally, he recorded those impressive numbers by completing 174 of his 245 passes, good for a season passing percentage of 71 percent.

In addition, he put his rushing ability on full display, tallying 855 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground last season as well.

He stands 6-3 and weighs 185 pounds, and with his senior high school season still ahead of him, there’s more than enough time for him to build on that already-impressive frame.

As a result of all of those positive traits, ESPN lists Adams as the No. 137 overall player in the class of 2027, the No. 10 quarterback in the class and the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee.

What a Commitment From Quarterback Andre Adams Would Mean for the Buffs

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs against FRA during their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Colorado has its present and near future at the quarterback position secured in redshirt freshman, former five-star recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis, by the time Adams would join the team, he would begin the process of gearing up to take over the starting job for the future.

Lewis will be a redshirt sophomore in 2027, and if he continues trending the way he’s expected to, he could leave college early to head to the NFL Draft following his redshirt junior season.

In that case, Adams would be waiting in the wings to take over for Lewis the following season, having also spent time learning from him in the time prior.

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) listens to Antioch Coach Arcentae Broome after their win over FRA after their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Both teams entered the contest undefeated on the season, but only Antioch remained that way after their 64-62 win. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, in the modern era of the transfer portal, there’s no telling if a player of the caliber of Lewis will stay at one school for his entire career. A commitment from a player with the talent of Adams acts as quarterback life insurance for the Buffaloes, and an alternative path forward at the position with a player who can step in early in his career, if that situation were to arise.

Adams is set to announce his commitment on April 11, the same day as Colorado’s Black and Gold Day at Folsom Field.