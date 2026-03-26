Deion Sanders Is Transforming Colorado's Coaching Staff And Culture

At Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, Colorado Buffaloes cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and cornerback RJ Johnson shared what Deion Sanders has meant to them.

Fletcher is in his first season with the Buffaloes and Johnson is one of just five returning defensive backs for the team in 2026.

Both shared big changes to how Coach Prime is transforming the CU coaching staff and being more hands on during practice and in meetings.

Coach Fletcher’s comments

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Fletcher’s time on the staff with Coach Prime is still in its early stages, he has already learned so much from the Hall of Famer.

“We see so many things alike,” Fletcher said. “It’s just unbelievable, to be able to pick his brain on some things as well.

But Fletcher also made it clear that Sanders isn’t just passing his knowledge onto his players and coaches alike, but he’s still a student of the game himself.

“I’m going to tell you the thing that people don’t really know about Coach Prime,” Fletcher said. “Coach Prime is a forever student, he’s forever learning…and able to impart things in our coaching room and into players…and he’s always adjusting as well.”

Fletcher was brought into the program by Sanders this offseason after serving as the defensive coordinator at Abilene Christian over the last two years. Fletcher is one of 11 new coaches on the staff for the 2026 season.

The major turnover in personnel from last season spans beyond the coaching staff as well, as the roster welcomes 55 new players in 2026 from a combination of the transfer portal and recruiting trail.

That kind of unfamiliarity requires a leader who can create cohesion. The way Fletcher described what he’s seen from Coach Prime in their brief time working together shows that he believes he can do just that.

“[Working with Coach Prime] has been a dream come true, not because of who he is, but because of the type of man he is,” Fletcher said. “...He’s got that name for a reason, and it’s not because of the flash. I think he’s in the prime of his mentoring years, because that’s what he is…I can’t say enough about him.”

Fletcher has been coaching at the FBS level for 11 years, and he’s seen his fair share of coaching staffs in that time. The praise of someone that well-traveled certainly holds weight.

RJ Johnson’s comments

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As someone who experienced the struggles of the 2025 season firsthand and is entering his third season under Sanders, Johnson is one of the most qualified players to evaluate him.

He has noticed a far different Coach Prime from the 2025 season, showing that he took its results very seriously.

“Coach Prime is a lot more hands-on with the corners this year,” Johnson said. “...Coach Prime has been in the meeting rooms, on the practice field, he’s demonstrating what it’s like to be a corner playing bump and run, [showing us] how we can better our eyes, feet and hips, everything that comes with being a lockdown corner.”

One of the new coaches Sanders added to his staff this offseason is defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve. On brand for a Coach Prime defense, Marve’s scheme will require cornerbacks to play press-man coverage on the majority of snaps.

This type of scheme requires skilled cornerbacks, as a lost one-on-one press battle can lead to a wide open receiver. But according to Johnson, having Coach Prime at the helm gives the Buffs great confidence that this type of scheme is achievable.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“When you come here, that’s kind of what you sign up for,” Johnson said. “...There are definitely some pluses and some negatives about it…but we play for one of the best corners ever to play the game, and his best attribute was bump and run…that’s what you expect to do when you come here.”

Pressure will be on Sanders and his cornerback room alike in 2026, as that unit underachieved expectations majorly in 2025. But Coach Prime’s players and staff are behind him, as the Colorado defense seems to have turned a new leaf in 2026.