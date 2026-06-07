Colorado Elite Safety Recruiting Target Samari Howard Announces Commitment

Throughout the offseason, Colorado has been able to add a significant amount of talent through the transfer portal and high school recruiting. Specifically, Colorado has landed several recruits from the 2027 class and appears to be climbing the recruitment rankings, which could help coach Deion Sanders build sustained success in Boulder.

On June 7, the Buffaloes were able to add yet another commit to the 2027 class, which adds even more depth to what is already a very strong class.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Safety Recruit Samari Howard Announces Commitment

The latest commit the Buffaloes landed was three-star safety Samari Howard, who plays for St. Thomas Aquinas in the state of Florida.

With St. Thomas Aquinas, Howard had a solid 2025 campaign as he recorded 34 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions. As a defensive back, Howard’s ability to make plays on the ball is a great sign, and with Colorado, he could take another step forward, learning from great mentors like defensive coordinator Chris Marve, safeties coach Vonn Bell, in addition to Coach Prime.

In the secondary, Howard brings great versatility, which could prove to be very valuable for Marve’s defense. Standing at 5-11 and 168 pounds, Howard can make plays over the top at safety, but also has the speed to line up in the slot and play nickel corner. With that versatility, Howard could give himself the chance to earn a rotational role early for Colorado’s secondary with his ability to play multiple positions.

Howard has shown that he has a solid level of physicality, which could translate very well in the Big 12. On Howard’s 2025 tape, he demonstrated the ability to be a reliable tackler in the open field and was willing to take on and shed blockers to shut down screens. Based on the physicality that Howard provides, he comes in as a player who could contribute on defense, but may also serve a critical role on special teams.

As Howard heads into his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, his ability to continue developing ball skills, versatility, and physical play could help him to be ready to contribute early on in his collegiate career with the Buffaloes.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s 2027 Recruiting Class

After the addition of Howard to the 2027 class, Colorado continues to build on what is already a very strong class.

Other recruits Colorado landed earlier in the offseason for the 2027 class include quarterback Andre Adams, wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones, edge rusher Ba’Roc Willis, defensive tackle Kenny Fairley, cornerbacks Devon Dericho, Will Rasmussen, and Prince Washington, in addition to safety Gabe Jenkins.

After adding Samari Howard over the second weekend of June, the Buffaloes have now landed a total of five recruits since the weekend started. In addition to Howard, Colorado has been able to get commitments from edge rusher Jovon Pulliam, interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay, offensive tackle Zaquan Linton, and running back Steven Alexis.

In previous years, the Buffaloes have had major struggles to put together strong recruiting classes, but this recruiting cycle does appear to be working in Colorado’s favor and could help Coach Prime build a consistent Big 12 contender.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Keys To Colorado’s Recruiting Success

One of the major reasons that Colorado has been able to find great success in recruiting is the changes that the Buffaloes have made throughout the offseason. After a tough 2025 showing, Sanders was able to bring in Brennan Marion as the offensive coordinator, Chris Marve as the defensive coordinator, and Josh Niblett as the tight ends coach.

Marion and Marve have had success in their previous stops, which seems to have helped the Buffaloes to become a much more intriguing destination for recruits. Niblett comes in as one of the more successful high school head coaches in the state of Georgia and has a great understanding of how to best communicate with high school recruits.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The fact that Coach Prime brought in Marion, Marve, and Niblett suggests that he is willing to make changes, which should help Colorado build a stronger foundation for the future.

In addition to the recruiting help Sanders gained with the revamped coaching staff, being able to land players like quarterback Andre Adams early on in the process also appears to be something that has positively impacted Colorado. When it comes to recruiting, having top-tier players helps to bring in other great talent to the roster, and it seems to have helped the Buffaloes, especially for the 2027 class.

As the summer continues and Colorado continues to recruit, the Buffaloes 2027 class may continue to climb and become one of the top recruiting classes in the country for next season, which could help Colorado to have more sustainable success moving forward.

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