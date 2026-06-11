Colorado Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date

The Colorado Buffaloes regrew in popularity for key recruits. Coach Deion Sanders and company have landed 10 different prospects for the 2027 class since before Mother's Day weekend.

Now they're bracing for a post-Father's Day gift via Valdosta, Georgia three-star athlete Marquis Fennell.

Colorado Lands in Top 4 for Marquis Fennell

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fennell confirmed to Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals that Colorado falls into his final four. He's announcing his collegiate choice on June 25.

The wide receiver cites Colorado selling him on playing a specific position. Granted, Fennell verbally illustrated what that position was the Buffaloes envision during an interview with Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI back in May 2026.

"The Go-Go is a great offense that gets the playmakers the ball. And you can believe that as [offensive coordinator] Brennan Marion played wide receiver at the highest level. so it’s only right. He does like to use two-running back packages as well and mess up the personel packages for the opposing team. And they have a position designed just for me called the 'Zebra' that does both," Fennell said.

Marion and the Buffaloes clearly envision him serving in a Swiss Army knife role. Fennell would play a spot former Marion weapon Jacob De Jesus starred in when he was at UNLV. Marion found ways to utilize the versatile De Jesus as a runner/receiver threat by racking up 1,265 scrimmage yards.

Examining the Schools Colorado Must Beat for Marquis Fennell

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The winning school gains a 2,500-yard all-purpose talent who plays in one of the more loaded regions of the Peach State.

Sanders, Marion and the Colorado coaching staff will need to beat out three different ACC teams all vying to land Fennell. One of which is a former Pac-12 foe of the Buffaloes.

Stanford is aiming to keep its southern/Georgia pipeline alive with coach Tavita Pritchard now leading the Cardinal. The Palo Alto university holds 12 total verbal commits for the 2027 class. Although none represent the wide receiver position. Pritchard is giving the notion that he wants to dive back into Stanford's past physical, downhill identity when he was an assistant under Jim Harbaugh. Though Fennell brings a needed versatile element if he chooses here.

Sanders' alma mater Florida State is in the mix too. The Seminoles are trying to play catchup with a lot of teams on the recruiting trail, as they sit at only nine verbal commits. But coach Mike Norvell and FSU did reel in four-star wide receiver Sean Green, who hails from Fennell's Georgia. Green's addition could persuade the direction Fennell goes in here.

Lastly, Colorado's Week 1 opponent Georgia Tech is the fourth on Fennell's list. He'd rise as a local recruiting win for the Yellow Jackets. The ACC power holds two wideout commits so far in three-stars Kaden Howard and Antwan Lockett.

How Colorado Wins Over Marquis Fennell

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fennell can strike while the iron's hot in Boulder.

He'd add to one of the nation's fastest-rising classes. Plus boost the future of this offense next to another heralded recruit on the perimeter: Four-star wideout addition Jaiden Kelly-Murray. Colorado can sell having two versatile downfield threats together to win over Fennell.

But there's one more big sell here: Four-star quarterback Andre Adams. He's already attempted to recruit Fennell over during his May recruiting trip. Adams' dynamic play as a dual-threat adds further intrigue for Fennell.

Colorado has two weeks left to seal the decision for Fennell.

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