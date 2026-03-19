Omarion Miller Opens up on Deion Sanders After Transferring to Arizona State

The Colorado Buffaloes have had several players come in and out of the program, which has resulted in lots of roster turnover.

Recently, wide receiver Omarion Miller went on the “PHNX Sun Devils” podcast to give his thoughts on Colorado and playing for Coach Deion Sanders after transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller’s Experience with Buffaloes

“My time there was a great experience. Playing for Coach Prime is a once-in-a-lifetime dream that many people don’t get to do. During my time there, I played under some great guys who are in the league right now, guys like Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn, Travis Hunter, and LaJohntay Wester,” said Miller.

When Miller reflected on his time at Colorado, he had a lot of positive things to say. He emphasized that the opportunity to play under Colorado Coach Deion Sanders was something that very few people get to experience, which was very helpful in his development.

Additionally, Miller had the opportunity to play under several great wide receivers who helped him to learn what he knows now. This includes guys like Xavier Weaver, Travis, Hunter, and LaJohntay Wester.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) prepares to catch the ball during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller, no doubt, enjoyed his time with Colorado, but after he transferred, the Buffaloes had to adjust and add more receivers to make up for the production they have now lost.

In 2025, Miller became Colorado’s number one option at receiver. He recorded 45 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller also showcased his explosiveness as he averaged 18.0 yards per catch.

Aside from Miller, the Buffaloes struggled to find a consistent option for quarterbacks to get the ball to. In many ways, the entire offense struggled to be consistent, which also factored into Miller’s departure.

Because of these struggles and inconsistencies of the offense, Miller decided to make a different decision for the 2026 season than to play for Coach Prime.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Omarion Miller’s Departure

“Being so young and learning from those guys, then having it ultimately be my turn last year, was a blessing. It was a blessing just to play there,” added Miller.

Miller was able to use his 2025 campaign to his advantage in the transfer portal, showcasing his ability to become a number-one option. He wanted an opportunity to compete in the Big 12, have great coaching, and be able to develop for a future in the NFL.

This is why he chose the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Sun Devils have a Hall of Fame wide receiver coach in Hines Ward, who had a storied NFL career. The Sun Devils are also consistently near the top of the Big 12 every season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller looks to fill the vacancy left by Jordyn Tyson, who has now declared for the NFL draft. Tyson took a similar path to Omarion Miller. Tyson started his career at Colorado, and after Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, he opted to transfer and ended up at Arizona State.

Jordyn Tyson’s time at Arizona State has been crucial for his NFL draft stock, and he could very well be an early first-round pick. Miller has openly said he wants to have a better season than Tyson just had and to be drafted higher than Tyson will be.

A desire to be one of the great wide receivers in the Big 12 is one of the things that keeps Omarion Miller going as he works on honing his craft.

Omarion Miller is very thankful for his time at Colorado with Deion Sanders. However, for next season, he wanted a change of scenery and, in his mind, an increased opportunity to chase his dream of playing in the NFL.

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