Colorado Extends Surprise Offer to Under-the-Radar Quarterback Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes silently went quiet momentarily on pursuing 2027 recruits for most of July.

Colorado last landed a verbal commitment on July 6, with four-star interior offensive lineman Dewey Young choosing the Buffaloes. Colorado's other offers after that went towards non-2027 recruits, including 2028 quarterback and in-state prospect Theodore Lee on July 23.

But Colorado pulled a big stunner on July 30 by making a still-available incoming senior quarterback a new recruiting priority.

Who Colorado Offered for the 2027 Class

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looks like coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are on board with adding a second quarterback for the 2027 class next to four-star Andre Adams.

Mater Dei High of Santa Ana, California transfer Cameron Pooley revealed on July 29 that Colorado has offered him. He even cites director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box as the man who formally offered him the scholarship.

Pooley is making the transition to the Trinity League after playing in the Mission League last season. The 6-3 quarterback last lined up for Chaminade High in West Hills, California. He capped off his junior season leading the Eagles to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division 2 postseason with a 5-6 overall record.

Pooley played in nine games plus split snaps with freshman Jeremy Mellalieu behind center. But the former tossed the most touchdowns at 10 and racked up 1,097 yards per MaxPreps. And Pooley posted those numbers while playing in a run-heavy, play action attack at Chaminade.

What Other Colleges Offered Cameron Pooley

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hard to call someone at Mater Dei an under-the-radar recruit. Especially with MD's lineage of producing countless of high-profile quarterbacks including No. 1 NFL Draft pick for the 2023 class Bryce Young.

Yet Pooley enters the 2026 fall season with less than 10 offers. He's also yet to form chemistry with his Monarch wide receivers while showing he can thrive in the toughest league out west and the nation.

But Pooley has done enough on film and in camps to win over different colleges before Colorado intervened. Turns out the Buffaloes are the second Big 12 program to make a run at Pooley.

Arizona State offered him even earlier back on Oct. 30, 2024. But that was during a time director of scouting Deontrae Cooper was on staff at ASU, as he's since landed a similar job at UCLA under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Auburn out of the SEC is another offer that got extended to Pooley. Arkansas rose as his second opportunity from the same conference. Meanwhile, San Diego State represents his lone local offer that arrived in June 2025, with the Aztecs now transitioning to the new Pac-12.

Ironically, Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is already familiar with Pooley. Marion's Sacramento State Hornets offered the then-Chaminade quarterback in April 2025 during a time he served as head coach.

Colorado's Future Quarterback Room

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis represents the future of Boulder and can play up to four years. Although he can become eligible for the 2028 NFL Draft after completing two full seasons as a starter.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne is the only other freshman in the room after decommitting from North Carolina State. Adams won't arrive until the fall 2027.

Pooley looks like a priority recruit anyway with Colorado ensuring there's depth for the future QB room. Pooley may not have the most astronomical of passing numbers, but he's thrown an exceptional deep ball including threading the needle between coverage. He's also faced some powerhouses in Oaks Christian of Westlake Village and Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, holding his own against those traditional heavyweights.

He now rises as the newest recruit Buffalo fans should monitor closely out west this fall.

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