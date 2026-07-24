Colorado Making Push for In-State Quarterback Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2028 recruit, quarterback Theodore Lee. Colorado is making an early push for the in-state signal caller.

Theodore Lee Gives Praise to Colorado Coaching Staff

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Theodore Lee is a 6-5, 235 pound quarterback out of Centennial, Colorado. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 101 quarterback in the class of 2028 per Rivals. As as a sophomore for Arapahoe High School in 2025-26, Lee threw for 2,255 yards and and 18 touchdowns.

He spoke to Rivals national recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman about how his recruitment has been going with Colorado. Lee had high praise for new Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

“With CU, it was a very thorough process…They had seen me throw at a recruiting night. Then I came out to camp. And after that, they took me and my family on a visit,” Lee said. “CU has been very impressive just in terms of relatability and being able to connect…I love the system coach Marion is bringing and his vision for the offense and how that fits me as a quarterback.”

Earlier this offseason, Colorado hired Brennan Marion as their next offensive coordinator. Marion was the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets in 2025. In his lone season as coach there, Marion led the Hornets to a 7-5 record behind an explosive offense that averaged 33.75 points per game.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The year before Marion got to Sac. State, they went just 3-9. Colorado coach Deion Sanders must have liked what he saw and he made a push to hire him. Marion’s offensive scheme is called the go-go. The go-go is an uptempo offense that primarily features the quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield.

In addition to liking Marion’s system, Lee also added in how he liked how Colorado coach Deion Sanders has displayed his love for the game. He cited Coach Prime’s hands on approach to coaching, which was shown during 7on7 drills at a camp Lee was at where Sanders was coaching defensive backs.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders is arguably the greatest defensive back in the history of football. He is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not a bad person for a recruit to want to learn from.

Colorado's Recent Recruiting Classes

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado does not yet have a commitment from a class of 2028 recruit. They are still in the process of bolstering up their 2027 class. Their 2027 class currently consists of 20 commits, five of which are rated either four or five stars. Rivals ranks this class No. 38 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12 conference.

That’s a step up from where there 2026 class was ranked. Rivals ranked Colorado’s 2026 class No. 67 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12. There were zero five star recruits in this class and two four stars. The rest of their commitments were from recruits rated three stars and below.

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