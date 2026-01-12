What To Know About Colorado Recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne

The Colorado Buffaloes landed the commitment of three-star class of 2026 recruit Kaneal Sweetwyne. Sweetwyne committed to the NC State back in December of 2025. He ended up having a change of heart and decommitted three weeks later.

Over the weekend, Sweetwyne visited Colorado and committed shortly after. His high school coach at Skyridge Justin Hemm spoke to Rivals saying that Colorado is a good fit for Sweetwyne.

“Scheme-wise, it’s a great fit,” Hemm said.

Things to Know About Kaneal Sweetwyne

Kaneal Sweetwyne is a 6-3, 195 pound quarterback out of Lehi, Utah. Sweetwyne is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 75 quarterback in the class of 2026.

Sweetwyne has played his four year high school football career for Skyridge from 2022-2025. In this time, he has thrown for 6,149 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed 1,956 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Sweetwyne led Skyridge High School to a 9-3 record in his senior year in 2025.

There have been numerous schools in the running to sign Sweetwyne along with Colorado and NC State. Among these are the Utah Utes, Iowa State Cyclones, and Utah State Aggies.

After committing to NC State, signs were pointing to Sweetwyne being a member of the Wolfpack, but after signing he requested a release. What lead to this decision?

NC State to Colorado

Per Rivals, Sweetwyne decided to make the move form NC State to Colorado in part due to proximity and a coaching change.

“According to a source, Sweetwyne and his family decided following their signing with NC State that he wanted to be closer to home and somewhere out west,” Adam Gorney of Rivals reported.

Colorado is a whole lot closer to his home state of Utah than North Carolina.

Colorado Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Class

The Colorado Buffaloes currently have the No. 54 ranked recruiting class in 2026 according to 247Sports recruiting rankings. This class is led by a pair of four stars; linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashly.

Since Deion Sanders over in Boulder as coach in 2023, the Buffs have primarily used the transfer portal to build their team. This was especially true in "Coach Prime's" first season. Deion brought in a pair of stars with him from Jackson State in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

In 2024, Shedeur was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After the departure of these two, Colorado went 3-9 in 2025. For Deion Sanders to turn this Colorado Buffaloes team around in 2026, he will need to hit on these 2026 recruits and especially the players in the transfer portal.