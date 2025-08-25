Colorado Buffaloes' Robert Livingston Predicts Defense's Strength
On all fronts, the Colorado Buffaloes defense has come a long way from when coach Deion Sanders first took the job.
"Coach Prime" chose Robert Livingston to lead the group as defensive coordinator, an investment that paid dividends in 2024.
However, Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback Travis Hunter, top-tackling safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and sack-leading defensive end BJ Green all took off for the NFL.
Those departures don't even include linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and Lavonta Bentley, who were instrumental to the defense's improvement in stopping the run and limiting opposing quarterbacks.
So, what has kept Livingston confident about this year's group?
Simply put, sheer quantity.
"We're very deep," Livingston told reporters Monday, four days before a season-opening duel with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. "We have guys chomping at the bit to get in there when their number is called. . . Hopefully, our fastball this year is depth."
Colorado retained many key contributors from 2024's unit and added a quality crop of transfers, leaving many position groups overfilled with talent. It saw significantly less turnover than the Buffaloes' offense, which will deploy a new starting quarterback, four newcomers at offensive line and a revamped wide receiver corps.
"We've had a great camp," Livingston said. "Leaders have stepped up to the front."
Rich Defensive Line Gets Richer
After leading the Big 12 in sacks last season, Colorado's defensive line saw an influx in a different area than before: the interior.
The unit often struggled to stop the run despite breakthrough seasons from Amari McNeill and Anquin Barnes Jr., warranting the pursuit of disruptive defensive tackles.
Jeheim Oatis (Alabama Crimson Tide), Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State Bulldogs) and Tavian Coleman (Texas State Bobcats) join the front after promising stints elsewhere, while Taurean Carter II is back from injury.
The line doesn't go without mentioning its returning edge standouts, namely Arden Walker, Samuel Okunlola and Keaten Wade.
Freshmen London Merritt, Alexander McPherson, Christian Hudson and Brandon Davis-Swain (redshirt) add budding youth, while junior former LSU Tiger Quency Wiggins presents a hulking wild card.
Second-Level Stalwarts
To remedy the losses at linebacker, Colorado brought in an array of transfers who could all see time on the field. Martavius French (UTSA Roadrunners) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State Gamecocks) are poised to lead the unit after breakout 2024 seasons.
French ranked eighth nationally in tackles for loss (17) and led UTSA with 80 tackles. He earned second-team All-AAC honors for his prowess in getting to opposing backfields.
Hughes was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in his lone season at Jacksonville State, posting 83 tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and six quarterback hurries.
Linebackers Shaun Myers and Kylan Salter hold fascinating potential behind them, but a returner in Jeremiah Brown could be Colorado's breakthrough reserve. The veteran who started his career alongside "Coach Prime" at Jackson State entered and then rescinded his name from the transfer portal this offseason with a greater role in mind.
A rebuilt No-Fly Zone?
At defensive back, Colorado is ready to stay strong. Cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge are back to lead the room, and a stingy battle is underway for the remaining corner spot between converted safety RJ Johnson and Illinois State Redbirds transfer Teon Parks.
Wyoming Cowboys transfer Tyrecus Davis and former Kansas State Wildcats four-star freshman Noah King may see time in dime formations or as key reserves.
Numerous moves were made at safety, but Carter Stoutmire is poised to captain the skies in year three at Colorado. Antonio Branch Jr., John Slaughter and Terrance Love all should get their fair crack at varying spots, but USF Bulls transfer Tawfiq Byard looks ready to fill Silmon-Craig's old shoes.