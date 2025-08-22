Deion Sanders' Tough Decision To Make At Cornerback, With Travis Hunter Void
In 2024, the Colorado Buffaloes' secondary was a "No Fly Zone." Now, there are wrinkles to iron out before any airspace can shut down.
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter's departure to the NFL left Heisman-sized footsteps to follow. While standout DJ McKinney is back to do so, the junior's partner on the outside is still undecided.
After Thursday's practice, defensive backs coach Kevin Mathis discussed Colorado's position battle. He revealed that RJ Johnson and Teon Parks are the finalists for the starting cornerback spot.
"It's been tough for us," Mathis told reporters. "They're both playing really, really well and competing, but I'm confident that whichever one of them we put out on that field on Friday, it's going to be [competitive]."
Johnson, Parks Vying For Cornerback Spot Opposite DJ McKinney
Johnson, a former safety and special teams regular, first shone bright this past spring. His transition to corner ramped up following the unexpected transfer of Colton Hood, a would-be likely starter who excelled as a freshman in 2024.
Now a redshirt sophomore, Johnson's comfort level has impressed many of the Buffaloes' coaches. His ascension was organic, and after a year behind Hunter, McKinney and star slot cornerback Preston Hodge, it could result in first-team reps.
"He's consistently where he's supposed to be," Mathis said of Johnson. "He's in a tough battle over there with Teon [Parks], but they both continue to push each other. Iron sharpens iron. . . He's getting a lot better. He hasn't played a lot of football at this level, but he's out there competing. I look forward to seeing what he's going to do on Friday."
Park's case to be a starter was mostly made last season with the Illinois State Redbirds. He led the Missouri Valley Conference with 12 passes defended, added 11 pass breakups and grabbed one interception before transferring to Colorado in the spring.
The junior's sticky man-to-man coverage was extremely attractive to coach Deion Sanders and his recruiting crew. In a step up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Parks is poised for a key role, even if he rides the pine for Colorado's first defensive snap.
Key Reserves And Leaders
Another transfer who was in the running to start was former Wyoming Cowboy Tyrecus Davis. He'll likely start 205 looking on, as his slighter frame likely places him in the slot behind Hodge.
"We've got to find a way to get him on the field," Mathis said of Davis. "He's going to be playing in some of our dime package stuff. He's doing really well too."
It'll "take a minute" before freshman defensive backs such as Kansas State Wildcats transfer Noah King hit the field, but Mathis noted that they're well on their way.
At the top of Colorado's cornerback totem pole, McKinney and Hodge are now tasked with helping the youngsters along. Their leadership will guide the Buffs forward, setting an example of excellence each day.
"Him and DJ [McKinney] both have stepped tremendously," Mathis said. "They're leading that DB room, and they're leading the whole defense, and not just by their actions. The way they're playing on the field, leading the guys in the film room and things like that."