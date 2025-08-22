Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Secure His Biggest Partnership Yet?

After Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders announced his defeat over bladder cancer in July, he wasn't shy about explaining how hard the recovery process has been. Thankfully, "Coach Prime" made the perfect connection.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders has always moved to the beat of his own drum. On the football field and the baseball diamond, he was the ultimate showman, redefining what it meant to be a two-sport star.

As the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he has become one of the most talked-about figures in college sports. But this past year, Sanders faced a massive challenge that had nothing to do with football.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days a
After missing several months of coaching, Sanders revealed he had been battling bladder cancer and had successfully completed treatment.

Yet rather than hide behind the private struggles of recovery, Sanders has chosen to turn his experience into a platform, lending his voice to an issue many men hesitate to talk about... Incontinence.

Sanders Partners with Depend

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mand
In classic “Prime Time” fashion, even while announcing his cancer diagnosis, Sanders managed to turn the moment into a headline-making partnership pitch.

“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said in July during his medical press conference. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.”

Now, just weeks later, "Coach Prime" is promoting his new partnership with Depend, the well-known brand specializing in adult bladder protection.

Sitting on his personalized “Coach Prime” locker room bench, Sanders posted a photo of himself with the product at his side. His caption sending a message of honesty and charisma.

"I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend. Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING."

Depend quickly responded, backing Sanders’ message: "No shame at all! We're proud to help you stay in the game, Coach Prime."

The exchange wasn’t just an excellent marketing move — it was an invitation for thousands of fans, followers, and men across the country to reconsider their own health choices.

Breaking Stigmas

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
Sanders’ announcement comes at a time when conversations around men’s health are gaining more visibility. Despite medical advancements, topics like bladder cancer recovery, incontinence, or even regular screenings often carry a stigma that prevents men from seeking help.

By publicly embracing his partnership with Depend, Sanders is reframing the conversation. Using a message that says strength is not about pretending challenges don’t exist, but about facing them head-on.

"Coach Prime's" posting, “That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING,” flips a narrative of vulnerability into one of empowerment.

Beyond Football

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game bet
While Sanders’ coaching future remains tied to Boulder, his voice continues to resonate well beyond Folsom Field. By sharing his story, he’s positioned himself as not only a football icon but also a men's health advocate.

"Coach Primes" partnership with Depend may not have the flash of a sneaker deal or the prestige of a traditional endorsement, but in many ways, it could be Sanders’ most important connection yet.

For athletes and fans, the ability to see a leader of Sanders’ iconic stature normalize health struggles could spark real change in how men approach their well-being.

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

