Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Secure His Biggest Partnership Yet?
Deion Sanders has always moved to the beat of his own drum. On the football field and the baseball diamond, he was the ultimate showman, redefining what it meant to be a two-sport star.
As the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, he has become one of the most talked-about figures in college sports. But this past year, Sanders faced a massive challenge that had nothing to do with football.
After missing several months of coaching, Sanders revealed he had been battling bladder cancer and had successfully completed treatment.
Yet rather than hide behind the private struggles of recovery, Sanders has chosen to turn his experience into a platform, lending his voice to an issue many men hesitate to talk about... Incontinence.
Sanders Partners with Depend
In classic “Prime Time” fashion, even while announcing his cancer diagnosis, Sanders managed to turn the moment into a headline-making partnership pitch.
“I depend on Depend, if you know what I mean,” Sanders said in July during his medical press conference. “I truly depend on Depend. I cannot control my bladder.”
Now, just weeks later, "Coach Prime" is promoting his new partnership with Depend, the well-known brand specializing in adult bladder protection.
Sitting on his personalized “Coach Prime” locker room bench, Sanders posted a photo of himself with the product at his side. His caption sending a message of honesty and charisma.
"I wasn't joking! I truly DEPEND on Depend. Ain't NO SHAME in taking care of yourself. NO SHAME in getting health screenings. And there certainly ain't NO SHAME in needing added protection or using Depend to stay in the game. That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING."
Depend quickly responded, backing Sanders’ message: "No shame at all! We're proud to help you stay in the game, Coach Prime."
The exchange wasn’t just an excellent marketing move — it was an invitation for thousands of fans, followers, and men across the country to reconsider their own health choices.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Breaking Stigmas
Sanders’ announcement comes at a time when conversations around men’s health are gaining more visibility. Despite medical advancements, topics like bladder cancer recovery, incontinence, or even regular screenings often carry a stigma that prevents men from seeking help.
By publicly embracing his partnership with Depend, Sanders is reframing the conversation. Using a message that says strength is not about pretending challenges don’t exist, but about facing them head-on.
"Coach Prime's" posting, “That’s not weakness — that’s WINNING,” flips a narrative of vulnerability into one of empowerment.
Beyond Football
While Sanders’ coaching future remains tied to Boulder, his voice continues to resonate well beyond Folsom Field. By sharing his story, he’s positioned himself as not only a football icon but also a men's health advocate.
"Coach Primes" partnership with Depend may not have the flash of a sneaker deal or the prestige of a traditional endorsement, but in many ways, it could be Sanders’ most important connection yet.
For athletes and fans, the ability to see a leader of Sanders’ iconic stature normalize health struggles could spark real change in how men approach their well-being.