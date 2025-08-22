Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Starting Offense Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
This fall, the Colorado Buffaloes must innovate.
Coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur command a relatively new-look group whose main goals are to replace the historic production of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.
However, "Coach Prime" addressed an array of Buffs personnel groups that have lagged over two seasons at the helm. The Buffs' offensive line and tight ends saw a renewed focus through the transfer portal.
Now, sights are set on a run-pass balance that will help Colorado succeed in different ways. It may not have the fireworks of 2024's 9-4 squad, but its newfound physicality and experience will test its Big 12 foes.
When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit Boulder next Friday, here's who could enter as the offense's starting 11.
Quarterback: Kaidon Salter
Salter is a dual-threat gunslinger who gifts Colorado an archetype of quarterback that should diversify play-calling in 2025. He's emerged as a clear frontrunner to start over freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. His resume with the Liberty Flames, paired with strong leadership skills, has helped him gain an edge.
Running Back: Micah Welch
Welch was already in line for his fair share of carries in Colorado's backfield, but with Dallan Hayden unlikely for Friday's game due to injury, the sophomore is poised to lead it. He'll form a tandem with former Incarnate Word Cardinals speedster DeKalon Taylor as the Buffs look to establish the run.
Wide Receiver: Joseph Williams
Williams made the most of limited action while with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and is likely to become a top option in Colorado's pass game. Salter targeted him relentlessly in April's spring game, and Williams's prowess down the sidelines could be a quarterback's best friend.
Wide Receiver: Sincere Brown
While Brown is projected to have a solid role in the Buffaloes' air attack, he still has room left for surprise. He and Omarion Miller will both see time on the outside opposite Williams, but Brown's creativity in red zone, tight-window and short yardage situations could warrant more snaps early on.
Wide Receiver (Slot): Drelon Miller
A freshman standout from 2024, Miller is ready to make the next step. He'll likely roam over the middle and on intermediate routes while Williams and Brown slide up the sidelines. Miller's versatility could also garner some snaps in the backfield as a multifaceted weapon in Colorado's arsenal.
Tight End: Zach Atkins
While Sav'ell Smalls presents continuity and a better blocking option, Colorado direly needs a true vertical threat at tight end. Atkins was brought in to become one, showing flashes in spring ball and taking up many first-team reps in fall camp.
Left Tackle: Jordan Seaton
Seaton is set to shoot up NFL mock drafts in 2025 after a stellar freshman year. If the former five-star can stay healthy, he may have the most impact on Colorado's entire roster.
Left Guard: Xavier Hill
After a boisterous Memphis Tigers tenure, Hill presents a rugged skillset to the Buffaloes' beefed-up offensive line. He's spent time at tackle as well, but Hill's strong frame better suits him as the primary lead blocker, pinner and puller of Colorado's ground game.
Center: Zarian McGill
McGill's spot is the offensive line's most uncertain at this point in the offseason, as competition is healthy between him and Northwestern Wildcats transfer Cooper Lovelace. Ultimately, McGill may have a leg up after rock-solid stints with the UL-Monroe Warhawks and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Right Guard: Zylon Crisler
The Buffs' guard play could be what separates them from opposing defensive fronts. Crisler is a 6-7 mountain with sound experience with the Illinois Fighting Illini, and he's likely to pad the interior alongside Hill and McGill.
Right Tackle: Larry Johnson III
Coaches have raved about Johnson's size and ability on the strong side after his transfer in from the Tennessee Volunteers. His Power Four reps are still limited, but the need for brute strength opposite Seaton at tackle opened a need for Johnson's services.