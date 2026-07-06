Colorado Buffaloes Roster Snubbed in Preseason Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes have made several changes this offseason, including a new-look roster thanks to the transfer portal. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff have put more of a focus on finding players who have a blend of experience and production, which has led to the landing of several very talented players.

Even with the talented players that the Buffaloes have added to the roster, Colorado was completely left off the PFF College 50, which identifies the 50 best players in the nation based on PFF grades.

With the Buffaloes being left off the list completely, here are two players who have an opportunity to prove PFF wrong and show why they are among the top 50 players in college football.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Colorado Buffaloes Who Belong in the Top 50

The two Colorado players who should have made the cut include wide receiver Danny Scudero and linebacker Gideon Lampron. Scudero and Lampron both had very impressive performances in 2025, which included being two of the most productive players in the country at their respective positions.

Starting with Scudero, he was the most productive receiver in the country at San Jose State, as he recorded 88 receptions for 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Scudero’s 1,297 receiving yards led the country, and on a weekly basis, he was almost impossible to cover no matter what opposing defenses did.

The most impressive part about Scudero's production is the way he did it. Standing at 5-9, Scudero does not have the size of the more physically imposing receivers in the country, but instead he uses his precise route running, consistent hands, and great awareness to be in the right spot and win reps consistently against opposing defensive backs.

With the lack of recognition, it seems that playing for San Jose State may have given Scudero less attention than the nation’s top receivers. So with Scudero now playing in the Big 12 for Colorado, he may now have the attention he needs as well as the ability to compete against some of the top defensive backs in the entire country.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also appears that Lampron may have received limited attention as well during his 2025 campaign with Bowling Green, where he was one of the most productive linebackers in the entire country.

Last season with Bowling Green, Lampron totaled 119 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup. Lampron’s 119 tackles ranked No. 16 in the country, and his 17.5 tackles for loss ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 among linebackers.

Looking at those rankings, it is very clear that Lampron is one of the most disruptive players in all of college football and has the potential to become one of the best linebackers in the Big 12 with Colorado in 2026.

As a linebacker, Lampron is dangerous because he has the ability to stop the run by generating negative plays with his 6-0 and 220-pound frame, but he can also run sideline to sideline and make tackles on quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. That ability to make plays is very valuable and could be exactly what the Buffaloes need to take the next step forward as a defensive unit.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Impact Of Danny Scudero and Gideon Lampron

When looking at Colorado’s roster for 2026, Scudero and Lampron both have an opportunity to make a major impact in 2026 and could be the key for the Buffaloes having a successful season.

With the production that Scudero has had, he could serve as a very reliable option for redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who is projected to be the starter next season for Colorado, in addition to being a great weapon that offensive coordinator Brennan Marion can gameplan around to put defenses in very tough positions.

Marion’s offenses have thrived with getting the ball in space to playmakers in addition to establishing a downhill rush attack to complement the passing game. With a point-guard-type quarterback like Lewis running the offense, Scudero has an opportunity to emerge as the clear go-to option for Colorado and showcase his ability as one of the better receivers in the country, which could earn him the attention he deserves by playing in the Big 12.

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron could also see success as he starts his career with Colorado under defensive coordinator Chris Marve, who is also entering his first full season with the Buffaloes. In the past, Marve has experienced great success as a defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, with his emphasis being on physicality and violence in addition to adapting to the variety of formations that offenses have.

In a defense like Marve’s, Lampron could thrive based on his skill set of being physical but also having the ability to fly all over the field to make plays and support the defense where it needs help.

Another reason Lampron could find success is the fact that Colorado added a significant amount of talent on the defensive line, which includes players like defensive tackles Santana Hopper and Ezra Christensen in addition to defensive ends Toby Anene and Vili Taufatofua, who could free up Lampron by taking on double teams and put him in a position where he can fly around and be the disruptor that he is.

While Scudero and Lampron may not be receiving the recognition they deserve, they both have an opportunity to have incredible seasons for Colorado in the Big 12, which could help them earn a significant amount of attention in the college ranks and could potentially give them an opportunity to pursue a career in the NFL if they continue to develop and hone their craft.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.