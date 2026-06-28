Colorado Buffaloes Newcomers Turning Heads in Preseason
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The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff brought in nearly an entire new roster through the transfer portal, meaning the fate of Colorado is relatively unknown since the Buffs' team is made up of new parts.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes seemed to prioritize experience and production while recruiting transfers, and a few portal pickups have been turning heads throughout the season. According to Athlon's 2026 season projections, six new Buffaloes were named to one of Athlon's Preseason All-Big 12 teams.
Danny Scudero Turning Heads in Preseason
Wide receiver Danny Scudero is the highest-rated Colorado transfer, cracking the Athlon's All-Big 12 Second Team. The receivers on the first team include Oklahoma State's Wyatt Young, Houston's Amare Thomas, and Arizona State's Omarion Miller, a former Buffs receiver himself.
Scudero started his career at Sacramento State before transferring to San Jose State, and after leading the country with 1,297 receiving yards in 2025, he made the jump to the Power Four. Scudero's arrival in the Big 12 is a highly anticipated one, and Colorado's new weapon could assert himself as the top playmaker in the conference.
Still, given Scudero's success happened at a lower level than the Big 12, some reservations seem to have landed him on the second team on the first. A strong season from Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis will also be necessary for Scudero to reach the same level of production he did at San Jose State.
Joining Scudero on the second team from Athlon is Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson, although he's listed as a kick returner. As a true freshman at Colorado, Gibson returned 25 kickoffs for 597 yards, averaging 23.9 yards per kick return. His 597 kickoff return yards ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 6 in the nation in 2025, and Gibson looks to expand his role both as a receiver and a return specialist heading into the 2026 season.
Colorado Buffaloes Transfers Earning Recognition
In addition to Scudero, a few of Colorado's incoming transfers have been recognized by Athlon ahead of the 2026 season.
Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter and linebacker Gideon Lampron were named to the All-Big 12 Third Team as two newcomers on defense. The most Colorado transfers made the fourth team, however, with wide receiver DeAndre Moore, tight end Zach Atkins, defensive lineman Balansama Kamara, linebacker Liona Lefau, and safety Randon Fontenette.
"Coach Prime" is no stranger to using the transfer portal in order to rebuild the Colorado roster, but the Buffaloes did not have immediate success in replacing former program stars like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
According to On3, the average rating of Colorado's 2026 transfer portal class is a whole point higher from a season ago, 87.39 compared to 86.30.
With quarterback Julian Lewis as the biggest returning piece for the Buffs, will the new-look supporting cast be able to improve upon Colorado's 3-9 record from 2025?
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.