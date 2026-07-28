Assessing Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Battle in Fall Camp

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes look ready to see a far different offensive approach this fall. One that once and for all, can flip the running attack from a weakness to a strength.

Coach Deion Sanders pulled off the bold offseason move to pluck former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion from his post. Marion now brings the explosive "Go-Go" attack to Boulder, which promises a mix of vertical downfield attacks and physical downhill running.

The latter rises as a big emphasis here. As Colorado looks like it's going to have a heated battle for lead running back here.

Lead rusher Micah Welch's Odds of Repeating as Leading Rusher

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Micah Welch hands Marion someone who knows the Colorado backfield well. Yet rushing for under 400 yards last season doesn't exude confidence that he can rise as the clear cut leader.

This doesn't mean Welch won't get his touches. Marion's system is really a committee approach which even includes designed RPO (run-pass option) looks for quarterback Julian Lewis.

It's just that Welch isn't a surefire lock to land the starting running back role, or even become the focal point of this ground attack. Not with the influx of talent joining him in the backfield. Which now complicates things on who will earn their carries in a suddenly crowded room.

Transfers Capable of Rearranging Colorado Running Back Room

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mercer Bears linebacker Ken Standley (15) grabs onto Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Alabama transfer and former five-star Richard Young looks prime to earn some handoffs and finally show the potential that college football recruiting analysts believed he had.

Young already showed during one viral practice footage that he takes Marion's coaching to heart. The new offensive coordinator lit a fire into the transfer who later broke off a long scrimmage scamper. Colorado fans will hope to see that version of Young this fall. His physical strength and ability to vioilently break tackles is needed for the "Go-Go" to strike fear with its inside running element.

But Young himself isn't guaranteed to earn the most touches here. And not just because of Welch's presence. Marion can turn to two past running backs of his as well: Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith. Both backs averaged more than six yards a carry playing for Marion in California's state capital last season. Henderson presents more of a downhill element with his big 6-2, 205-pound frame while the 5-11 Smith is more of the speed back.

Marion already has four backs to choose from here. But running back DeKalon Taylor can't be ruled out either, since he's another who played in this same backfield with Welch.

Who Holds the Edge in Road to Lead Colorado Running Back

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young feels like a closet redemption story as the former blue chip recruit seeking stardom before time runs out. No doubt this offense suits him perfectly.

Yet Taylor and Smith mix the outside threat element in here. Henderson and Welch can spell Young as two more hammerheads who handle the inside dirty work.

Marion likely will ride a committee approach to test Georgia Tech in the season opener. But then he'll need a trusted college veteran who can wear down defenses toward the end of the year. Young or Henderson appear to be the trusted candidates for that Buffaloes role.

But if there's any position group facing the fiercest competition for starting duties this fall, it's for sure the backfield. The race to No. 1 running back rises as the most heated camp battle thanks to the change in offense.

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