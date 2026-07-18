One Former Five-Star Recruit Who Is Finally Ready to Break Out for Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes rehauled their future by going after more four-star recruits for the 2027 cycle. Yet their 2026 roster features talent who once earned the coveted fifth star.

Granted, these were players coach Deion Sanders never signed out of high school. But have lured them in via past transfer portal cycles. One is facing a make-or-break campaign this fall as he heads into a newly crowded position group.

However, the new setup under incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion earns this former five-star a chance to finally thrive.

The Former 5-Star Poised for a Breakout at Colorado

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion's effect has clearly rubbed off on transfer running back from Alabama Richard Young.

One viral video surfacing earlier in July showed Marion instilling some fiery motivation to the running back. That speech clearly rubbed off on Young, who powered through tackles during a live scrimmage setting in Boulder.

🚨Colorado OC Brennan Marion wants his RBs to run the ball like Derrick Henry…



Coach Prime loving it too… Watch⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TY0jeZRwPq — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) July 1, 2026

Young verbally committed to a Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide team in July 22 carrying the following titles: the nation's No. 2 overall running back and the 24th-best prospect for the 2023 recruiting class. He was also a five-star at the time per 247Sports composite rankings. Young also headed to Alabama as Saban's latest five-star backfield addition post Najee Harris.

But Young is yet to tap into the potential that made him so coveted on the recruiting trail. His best campaign was a 146-yard season in 2024, which also saw him break off a 62-yard run against No. 21 Missouri. However, his longest run in 2025 was a nine-yard scamper against Eastern Illinois.

How Colorado's Setup can Cause Richard Young to Ascend

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) blocks for wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (17) during the game with UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado fans became energized to see Young take Marion's motivation to heart during that viral clip. But perhaps he's making more plays like that behind closed doors.

This new system setup allows running backs like Young to breakout. Marion's "Go-Go" offense is really an option-based offense that puts more defenders in one-on-one scenarios. It's a scheme that can overwork the scoreboard and get stat keepers to type up lots of numbers when the offense gets going.

Young was previously in an Alabama offense under coach Kalen DeBoer that operated in 11 and 12 personnel, but featuring just one running back in the base formation. Marion's offense is a two-back look featuring sidecar formations designed to confuse run defenses and test their eye discipline.

The 5-11 power back now can face one-on-ones with an inside linebacker or even a safety, handing him more of the edge with the football in tow. Young now more than ever can turn to his power or previous one-cut strength break through arm tackles here.

Although this system doesn't guarantee he'll receive the bulk of the carries. Marion prefers to attack with multiple runners when fans take a look back at his past results in Sacramento State and with UNLV. The new play-caller will combine a mix of thunder and lightning to get defenses heading for the oxygen tanks. But again, the "Go-Go" rises as the perfect setup for Young to finally show the past five-star potential he earned out of Lehigh Senior High in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

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