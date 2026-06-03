Where Colorado Buffaloes Running Backs Ranked as Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes featured one of the nation's thinnest running back rooms in 2025.

Now they're rolling eight deep here, especially amid an exciteable change at offensive coordinator.

Coach Deion Sanders lured in new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to run his vaunted and explosive "Go-Go" offense featuring more two-back looks. Marion certainly has the options to make this system fire on all cylinders.

But as the season fast approaches, it's time to wonder how each of them got to Boulder and if any turned down big offers. The Colorado edge rushers earned the previous highlight. Now it's time to dive into the backfield and find out where each running back were ranked and what other schools targeted them, regardless if it was out of high school or the transfer portal.

Richard Young, Four-Star (No. 5 Running Back for 2023 Class)

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Sanders and Colorado pulled in one of the last Nick Saban recruits at Alabama via the portal.

The star from Lehigh Senior High in Florida came close to 60 scholarship offers out of high school with virtually every power conference school after him. Except CU didn't make its run until Young departed from Tuscaloosa for the 2026 portal cycle.

DeKalon Taylor, Unranked in 2022 (Three-Star in Portal)

The 5-7 back from Longview, Texas went under-the-radar recruiting wise. Even after guiding his high school to 18 wins combined in two seasons.

But he moved from slot receiver to running back when he landed at Incarnate Word. He rushed for 909 yards and scored nine rushing touchdowns back in 2024. He figures to be a speed back option for Marion this fall.

Damian Henderson II, Three-star (Both High School and Portal)

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The big 6-2, 205-pound back was another sleeper talent. Although former Colorado State assistant coach Chad Savage, now with USC, recruited the class of 2023 Los Alamitos star to come to the Rams, Henderson spent last season at Sacramento State with Marion.

Henderson brings more familiarity for Marion. He rumbled to 565 rushing yards playing for the new Colorado offensive play-caller at Sacramento State.

Bryce Hicks, Unranked

The 5-9 talent knows Colorado starting quarterback Julian Lewis well, having played with him at Carrollton High in Georgia. Hicks accumulated 4,066 total yards with 40 touchdowns.

But West Georgia was the one taking him in after he missed his senior season with an injury. He later turned down Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, even a chance to play for Eddie George at Bowling Green in the portal.

Micah Welch, Three-Star

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Baldwin High of Milledgeville, Georgia standout rose to recruiting fame in tallying 1,373 yards with 16 touchdowns for 2022, leading to Georgia 4-AAAA Player of the Year honors. Welch landed 21 total offers right after.

But powers like Florida, Oregon, Indiana and a local opportunity from Georgia Tech lost out to Colorado for the 2024 class. Now Welch figures to be the top candidate for lead running back duties.

Titus Bautista, Unranked

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bautista racked up 791 all-purpose yards for DePaul College Prep in Chicago. But went largely unnoticed on the recruiting trail.

But he saw action in two games last season and brings experience here.

Leonardo Valle, Unranked

Valle showed up as a non-running back, starring at linebacker for Richmond Hill in Georgia.

He made his way to Colorado last season as a walk-on. But with his 6-1, 210-pound frame, he could vie for fullback duties for this offense.

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