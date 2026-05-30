Where Colorado’s Dangerous Edge Rushers Ranked As Recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes present up to 10 players who can play edge rusher for 2026, including some who give coach Deion Sanders an interior option along the defensive line.

But as the season approaches quickly, it's time to wonder how each one got to Boulder, let alone finding out what other universities once targeted them during their recruiting period.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Here's a dive back into each edge rusher's recruiting process featuring the star ranking they received and which schools once targeted them.

Domata Peko Jr., Three-Star (No. 1 Edge Rusher in JUCO 2026 class)

The son of former NFL defensive lineman and Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko lured in some quality offers out of Calabasas High. Peko Jr. became a brief Mountain West Conference target with San Jose State and Hawai'i offering.

After a brief stop at College of the Canyons, Peko Jr. flourished at Ventura College. He eventually landed on Colorado's radar, but also received a late offer from Arkansas.

Colorado edge rusher commit Domata Peko Jr. with father and former defensive line coach Domata Peko | Domata Peko Jr. -- Instagram

Kylan Salter, Three-Star (No. 58 Linebacker in 2023 Class)

TCU once landed a top 60 linebacker per 247Sports composite, plus received an 88 rating from On3. The Cedar Hill of Texas standout once turned down multiple Big 12 opportunities from Arizona (which was transitioning to the conference) and Kansas State for the Horned Frogs.

Colorado swooped him up two days after his Jan. 1, 2025, portal entry. He's also the younger brother of last season's week one starting quarterback, Kaidon Salter.

Quency Wiggins, Four-Star (No. 1 Louisiana Prospect for 2022 Class)

Wiggins once stood as a significant local recruiting win for LSU, as the Tigers landed 247Sports' top-ranked Bayou State prospect and the nation's No. 9 defensive lineman (Wiggins was the same ranking by Rivals).

But the star from Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge later became a coveted transfer portal talent in 2023. He's a senior this fall, aiming to improve from his nine tackles and six quarterback hurries of last season.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Immanuel Ezeogu, Unranked out of High School (Three-Star as Portal Entry)

Former James Madison head coach Bob Chesney discovered the star from Nansemond River High in Suffolk, Virginia, during the 2024 recruiting cycle. JMU rose as Ezeogu's lone offer.

He now comes to Boulder with College Football Playoff experience in tow via the 2025 season. The 6-2, 230-pounder has three years of eligibility left.

Toby Anene, Unranked in 2022 (Three-Star in Portal)

Like Ezeogu, the star from East Ridge High in St. Paul, Minnesota, went unranked and landed just two offers ... the other from St. Thomas University.

But Anene became a breakout star for North Dakota State after his 2022 commitment to the Bison. He brings 14 tackles for a loss and 10.5 career sacks over to Boulder as a much-hyped new addition to Colorado.

Yamil Talib, Unranked in 2024 (Three-Star in Portal)

The nephew of past NFL All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl winner Aqib Talib flew under the radar at Richardson Berkner High in Texas. Yet pulled in offers from Texas State, UAB, UT-Rio Grande Valley and Mississippi Valley State out of high school.

He ultimately walked on at Oklahoma State before transferring to Charlotte, earning his most action with the latter. The 6-1 Talib posted 37 tackles with 5.5 behind the line of scrimmage for the 49ers.

Balansama Kamara, Three-Star in 2024 (Three-Star in Portal)

The Philadelphia native started out at Temple playing in 11 games, but started in one. He eventually made it to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before starring at Albany University in 2024 and 2025.

This 6-3, 260-pound defender delivered 13.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks in his final season at Albany. He'll have one year left.

Vili Taufatofua of San Jose State making the tackle in 2025. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Vili Taufatofua, Unranked in High School (Three-Star at the JUCO Level and in Portal)

Taufatofua endured an even more unique trek to the Power Conference realm. He began his career as a little-known talent from Mount Roskill Grammar School in New Zealand. He eventually broke out at New Mexico Military Institute as an NJCAA leader with 15.5 sacks in 2022.

Taufatofua had stints with Utah and San Jose State after NMI, producing seven tackles for a loss at the latter place. He earns two years of eligibility here and looks ready to lead this Buffaloes room.

Lamont Lester Jr., Unranked in High School (Three-Star in Portal)

Lester starred for New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep but landed just two offers, one from UConn. He decided on Monmouth for the 2024 class. He eventually earned Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and ended up leaving with 11.5 tackles for a loss with 9.5 sacks.

Lester receives three years left under Sanders.

Santana Hopper, Three-Star in Both High School and Portal

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hopper brings versatility, but is a natural edge rusher. He earned a top 20 ranking from both On3/Rivals and 247Sports in the state of North Carolina before choosing Appalachian State. He managed to get on the recruiting board early for Tennessee, plus an in-state option from the Tar Heels, but chose the Sun Belt school.

He rose to stardom at Tulane as an All-AAC selection. Colorado expects a breakout season from the College Football Playoff defender of 2025.

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