One Breakout Candidate in Colorado's Running Back Room

The Colorado Buffaloes have a big chance to flip one weakness into a strength. Especially if certain personnel meshes right away with the all-new Go-Go offense coming in.

Deion Sanders hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to run this system isn't just expected to benefit the wide receivers. Even with Marion's past area of expertise coming in wideout play.

HIs aggressive creativity looks ready to spark Colorado running back Micah Welch into ascending numbers out of the backfield. Yet the returning Buffaloes rusher isn't the one breakout candidate inside the Colorado running back room. Here's who earns that title before the 2026 season.

Alabama Transfer Richard Young

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) celebrates scoring against UL Monroe at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The former four-star signing for Nick Saban will tote the rock here in the hope of revitalizing his collegiate career.

Young looks like he fits the power back mold with his stocky 5-11, 215-pound frame. Downhill running is a major emphasis for Marion's offense. Except the former Crimson Tide back presents other physical attributes that speak to a breakout performance.

The native of Lehigh Acres, Fla., gashed defenses with a one-cut and go running style. He barrels past interior defensive lines with his power in tow. He shows strong vision in knowing when to hit the jump cut and go upfield.

#Alabama RB Richard Young. 5’11, 215.



Could be the next breakout star in a running back class that’s up for grabs after the top two. Has all the physical traits. pic.twitter.com/zI7yJ8PkCI — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) May 10, 2025

He's played in a near similar offense before. Although that came at the high school level which featured a mixture of Pistol and single back formations. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry not long ago in Tuscaloosa. But this change of scenery is expected to benefit him greatly.

Colorado Could Form Powerful Tandem

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Welch and Young can do what the Buffs struggled to create in 2025: Form a powerful one-two backfield punch.

Marion's offense presents more two-back looks, but sometimes featuring unique sidecar formation looks. Think of Auburn's scheme during the era of Cam Newton and when Gus Malzahn coordinated that offense. But with Marion's own twist on it.

Welch's experience and own running style is greatly needed here. This offense isn't built for only one running back to succeed. Marion has shown the "Go-Go" reaches its explosive best with multiple running backs wearing down defenders.

Both Sacramento State and UNLV's ground attack acended to astronomical numbers through Marion, with the latter offense ranking as high as seventh nationally in average rushing yards per game. All the more reason Welch's presence in this system is greatly needed next to Young. But both aren't the only one who can make this offense ignite.

Duo Familiar with Brennan Marion can Ignite Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado running backs Damian Henderson and Jaquail Smith add depth and knowledge of the "Go-Go."

Because both were toting the rock for Marion last season in Northern California, during Marion's first and only season as Sacramento State's head coach.

Henderson is the big back at 6-2 but can hit a second gear the moment he sees an opening.

Colorado lands transfer RB Damian Henderson.



Henderson is 6-2 210 and had 565 yards with Sacramento State in 2025 while averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

pic.twitter.com/Q8p1UUo5mX — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) January 4, 2026

Smith is another speed back who can handle outside toss and options plays like he did his freshman season in 2025 at Sacramento. Both could resort to teachers of this offense come the fall.

Still, Young goes from next potential breakout back in Tuscaloosa to becoming the one who can really unlock this new offense. Look for Sanders and Marion to turn him loose early.

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