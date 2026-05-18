Boo Carter's Offseason Work Ethic Has Colorado Fanbase Buzzing

One of the Colorado Buffaloes most anticipated incoming transfers ahead of the 2026 season is safety/cornerback Boo Carter.

He’s using his summer to improve on the football field, going the extra mile to hone his skills when he could be taking time off.

Defensive Back Boo Carter's Summer Training

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In a video shared by @GUCCE on X, Carter can be seen getting work in outside of practice ahead of his first season with the Buffaloes.

Colorado DB Boo Carter has been putting in work during the offseason💪🏾🦬



Big year ahead for Boo. pic.twitter.com/qy7tmxLyEz — GUCCE (@gucceCU) May 14, 2026

Carter putting in extra work during the offseason is an encouraging sign, as the first few weeks of summer are taken as time off by many players across the country. His extra effort during the summer is a theme that would benefit the Buffs if other players follow in his footsteps.

A major issue for Colorado’s 2025 season was its lack of cohesion. That cohesion is usually formed during summer training camp. Not only did the Buffaloes fail to get ahead in their training, but they fell behind after training camp started.

Coaches and players alike were hesitant to point to specific players as leaders. Very few emerged during the summer, and even fewer stood out as the losses piled up during the season.

While a large part of that was coach Deion Sanders’s absence to battle bladder cancer, the Buffaloes could’ve benefited from players displaying similar levels of integrity to Carter. If the Buffs are fortunate, this display of that trait is a credit to his character, and he will emerge as a leader early in the offseason.

The extra work is certainly a testament to Carter’s goals, though. He hasn’t held back about wanting to go to the NFL after just one season at Colorado, a goal that requires going the extra mile.

In a video released by Darius Sanders on Jan. 30, 2026, Carter outlined his professional aspirations.

“My third year, I’m trying to be one and done," Carter said. "I need to go to that league.”

How Deion Sanders Plans to Use Boo Carter

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime has made it clear that Carter will be one of the Buffaloes’ most utilized players on defense.

During his press conference on April 7, Sanders outlined the variety of positions that Carter will be playing in 2026.

“He could play safety as well as corner, slot and return kicks as well and do multiple things,” Sanders said.

This comes from a place of knowing the type of athlete that Carter is, and wanting to ensure that the Buffaloes maximize the potential of his skill set. In that same press conference, Sanders called Carter, “arguably the best athlete on the team.”

His additional workload in the offseason is a great sign for his ability to play that number of positions in the fall, as it keeps him prepared for the workload that comes from a task of that magnitude.

Why Colorado Buffaloes Fans Should be Excited About Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) takes a selfie with fans during a SEC conference game between Tennessee and Florida in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter has proven himself as a productive safety already, as he spent his first two collegiate seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers of the SEC. He recorded 63 tackles, 44 of which were unassisted, in addition to three pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception across both seasons combined.

His experience and clear drive to continue improving bode well for Carter’s 2026 season. After a year of disappointing play from the Buffaloes’ secondary, fans can look forward to Carter changing the narrative surrounding that position group.

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