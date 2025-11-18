Buffs Beat

What Ben Finneseth Returning to Colorado Means for Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth announced that he will return to the program next season for his final year of eligibility. Finneseth returning shows not only his leadership, but it is also a positive sign for Colorado's 2026 season.

Angela Miele

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-7 with two games to go. With Colorado also being out of bowl contention, one of the next steps for Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is to evaluate the roster for next season. Between players out of eligibility or the chance of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, the roster could look a bit different.

Colorado safety Ben Finneseth has one year of eligibility remaining, he announced on Tuesday, and made his stance with the Buffaloes clear. Finneseth will be returning to the Colorado Buffaloes in 2026, for his final season of college football.

What Ben Finneseth's Returning To Colorado Means For Buffaloes

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Finneseth is one of the most dedicated players on the Colorado Buffaloes. He has been with the program since before the Sanders era. When Sanders joined the program, the Buffaloes lost several players to the transfer portal, but Finneseth chose to stay in Boulder.

Finneseth joined the Colorado Buffaloes in 2021 and was redshirted, not appearing in any game action. In 2022, he saw more game action, notably on special teams. He finished the season earning 16 points on special teams. 

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2023 was Sanders’s first season with Colorado, and Finneseth appeared in the first two games before suffering a season-ending injury. He still chose to stick it out with the Buffaloes, returning in 2024 and being a major asset on the special teams.

Finneseth is once again showing his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes, choosing to return to the team in 2026 for his final season. The Buffaloes are coming off a three-win, disappointing season, and it is possible that players enter the transfer portal because of the frustration over how the year has gone. Finneseth is not only showing his commitment to the program, but also his belief in Sanders.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

“[Sanders’] a tough son of a gun and he’ll never quit. He is who he is, it’s just adversity to him,” Finneseth said.

Finneseth has recorded 26 total tackles, 19 of which have been solo, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery this season. In addition to his on-field performance, stating that he is returning before the season even ends sets an example for other players on the team to not give up on the Buffaloes.

Ben Finneseth’s Return Shows Positive Outlook For 2026

Finneseth's return is just one of the reasons there is hope for the Buffaloes to get back on track in 2026. Colorado has just 12 commits through the recruiting class of 2026, and there is a chance the young players step on the field early in their collegiate career.

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Two incoming recruits are four-star defenders who have the potential to step in and be difference makers on the team early in their collegiate career: defensive back Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton. With Finneseth returning, he will be a veteran presence on the team whom the young players can turn to.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Julian Lewis is earning valuable reps through the final stretch of the season to help prepare him to take over the team next year. Lewis is a big reason there are more expectations for 2026, as he is showing glimpses of having a high ceiling.

The transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16, and will be the only portal opening in 2026. Sanders and the staff will have to hope the team does not lose too many players, while also doing their best to bring in talent throughout the opening. 

