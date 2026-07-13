Why Colorado Safety Naeten Mitchell Believes This Season Will Be Different

Colorado Buffaloes safety Naeten Mitchell is optimistic about how the Buffs will perform in his first season in the program. Despite not being at Colorado in 2025, Mitchell believes there is a key difference between its 2026 team and that of last year.

In an interview with Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera at Big 12 Football Media Days, Mitchell pointed to the program’s personnel as the key difference-maker. More specifically, the character of its players is what he believes will turn Colorado’s fortunes around in 2026.

What Naeten Mitchell believes is different

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell credited Colorado’s offseason recruiting, primarily in the transfer portal, but also at the high school level, as having brought in high-character players.

“We brought a lot of guys in with chips on their shoulders, and great character,” Mitchell said. “A big thing that we focus on is building a brotherhood, a real bond. I know that last year there were ebbs and flows, but I think we’re putting a lot of detail on being able to have chemistry and a real bond together. You can lean on the guy next to you and know, ‘next play, I’ve got you,’ or anything like that.”

After the Buffaloes’ leadership and chemistry struggles in 2025, this evaluation is music to the ears of CU fans. Statements like this were shied away from ahead of that campaign, as leaders hadn’t really emerged, and team chemistry was suffering in the absence of coach Deion Sanders.

Colorado Buffaloes’ issues with leadership in 2025

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s struggles with team chemistry and leadership are what many fans credit for its downfall in 2025. While Coach Prime has admitted that the program swung and missed in the transfer portal, a lack of skill was only part of that problem.

The Buffaloes brought in a high volume of experienced players with the expectation that they would take the reins as leaders upon their arrival. However, that never truly occurred, and with Sanders missing almost the entirety of Colorado’s offseason workouts and training camp due to health concerns, the Buffs were behind the eight-ball from that point forward.

While other Big 12 programs had established identities and were only building upon their strong foundations of team chemistry as the season continued, Colorado was spinning its tires.

How Naeten Mitchell can help turn Colorado around

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Buffaloes have the opportunity to right those past wrongs in 2026, and one of the position groups that starts with is Mitchell and the secondary. Colorado has a number of experienced stars in the secondary who will be expected to step up on the field and as leaders in the 2026 season.

Colorado will be getting another season out of walk-on-turned-starting safety Ben Finneseth, who was one of the Buffs’ few clear leaders in 2025 until his season-ending injury against West Virginia. He’s been an advocate for the program ahead of the 2026 season and one of Coach Prime’s most trusted veterans. He’s even admitted to wanting to continue as a coach after the conclusion of his playing days in Boulder.

But the Buffaloes also added upperclassmen transfers Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette, who bring SEC experience to Colorado’s roster. They have proven their abilities to lead with production, as they were stars in their respective secondaries.

With the depth that the unit has and the various backgrounds that its experienced players come from, they’ll be able to connect with their teammates and act as a spark in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s scheme.

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