Colorado Safety Ben Finneseth Pulls Back the Curtain on Deion Sanders's Work Ethic

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 season was the worst of the Coach Prime era, as Deion Sanders’s squad finished 3-9. Fans were understandably outraged about falling to such lows just a year removed from making a bowl game and finishing 9-4 in 2024.

But it seems now that there is no person more upset about the result than Sanders himself. At Big 12 Football Media Days, Buffs safety Ben Finneseth revealed that Sanders has taken drastic measures to ensure Colorado bounces back in 2026.

Deion Sanders’s dedication

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finneseth described what Sanders has been doing in preparation for the 2026 season, and it is a complete contrast to his 2025 offseason. He was away from the team entirely for the majority of the 2025 offseason due to health issues, but now, according to Finneseth, he’s more involved than ever before.

“Coach Prime is pissed about last year; he is not happy,” said Finneseth in an interview with DNVR Sports. “This is the most I’ve ever seen him around. He’s in the facilities every day, first one in there and the last one out; he damn near might be sleeping in there.”

"Coach Prime is PISSED about last year, like he's not happy...



He's in the facility every day. First one in and last one out."



- Ben Finneseth says this the most he's seen Coach Prime in the facility 👀 pic.twitter.com/MfI8UTsYyW — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) July 7, 2026

Sanders has placed the responsibility of bringing the Buffs back from the dead on his shoulders. Now, he’s putting in the work necessary to ensure that he’s doing all in his power to accomplish that. Additionally, Sanders recently declared himself ‘cancer-free,’ and his improved health has been crucial to his increased workload.

Ben Finneseth’s experience with Deion Sanders

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finneseth’s comments about Sanders carry weight, as there is arguably no one on the team who has seen more sides of him on the Buffs roster. Finneseth was a former walk-on and has been with the team since 2021. He’s experienced Colorado football both with and without Coach Prime, and he’s seen Sanders evolve as a coach since he joined the program in 2023.

He has a very unique relationship with Sanders, as he chose to stick around when Coach Prime brought in his star roster from the transfer portal. He proved himself amid the stout competition and earned a scholarship from Sanders, as well as his respect.

Due to the history between Sanders and Finneseth, he’s potentially the most qualified person the Buffs have to evaluate his coach. Fans can rest assured that what Finneseth has noticed accurately reflects a change in Sanders.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2026 season outlook

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Coach Prime’s dedication, Colorado has a number of other factors that contribute to a good season outlook. Colorado’s new coordinators in Brennan Marion on the offensive side and Chris Marve on defense, have been regarded by Sanders as the best staff he’s had.

In addition, Colorado has completely overhauled its roster from the lackluster 2025 squad to an exciting group for the coming campaign. It loaded its offense with the likes of Danny Scudero and Kam Perry at receiver, along with Richard Young and Damian Henderson III in the backfield.

Defensively, the Buffs added a number of stars at linebacker, including Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron, who have been turning heads early in the year. Additionally, the likes of Boo Carter and Naeten Mitchell have joined the secondary, making that unit a force to be reckoned with.

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