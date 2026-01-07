Deion Sanders’ Underrated Tulane Transfer Could Change Everything

The Colorado Buffaloes have wasted little time getting to work in the transfer portal, especially up front. After seeing 23 players leave the program, shoring up the defensive line quickly became one of the biggest priorities this offseason.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have taken a practical approach to those losses, prioritizing experience and depth over headline-grabbing additions. The early returns show a clear plan, and the trenches have been at its center.

That mindset showed up again Monday night when Colorado added Tulane defensive tackle Santana Hopper. The three-star redshirt junior has one year of eligibility left and gives the Buffaloes another experienced option at a position that needs bodies.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Hopper has taken a winding path through college football, with stops at Appalachian State and Tulane, and that experience shows up on tape. He is not coming in as a star, but he brings strength, maturity, and an understanding of what it takes to play in the trenches.

As Sanders continues to reshape the defensive front, Hopper fits as a steady rotational piece who can contribute immediately. Moves like this point to Colorado’s goal of building a deeper, tougher unit that can hold up week after week.

That kind of foundation will matter as the Buffaloes look to rebound from a 3–9 season and become more competitive week to week in the Big 12 next year.

MORE: Why Deion Sanders To Cleveland Isn’t As Far-Fetched As It Sounds

MORE: Urban Meyer Sends Strong Message About Colorado New Athletic Director

MORE: Colorado Receiver Leaves Amid Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Overhaul

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Why Santana Hopper Could Make an Immediate Impact on Colorado’s Defensive Line

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Heading into the offseason, it was clear that Sanders and his staff needed to add players who could make an immediate impact on the defensive line. Landing Hopper alongside Appalachian State’s Dylan Manuel is a strong first step.

As of now, Hopper is expected to be a day-one starter for the Buffaloes.

More additions are likely as the transfer portal window continues. While he doesn’t fill the nose tackle role, he is an athletic interior defensive lineman who can pressure the quarterback and anchor the middle.

Over the past few seasons, Hopper has quietly put together solid numbers, including over 100 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a couple of forced fumbles. Last year alone, he pressured the quarterback 39 times for Tulane, ranking near the top among defensive tackles nationally.

He’s not a household name or a high-profile recruit, but that’s exactly why he fits for Colorado. After a rough season on defense, the Buffaloes needed players who could step in and make an immediate impact.

Hopper brings grit and consistency to a defensive line that struggled last year, giving Sanders someone he can rely on from day one. If he settles in quickly, he could help turn the Buffaloes’ defensive front into one of their strengths next season.

Why Sanders Needed to Rebuild the Buffaloes’ Defensive Front First

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ defense showed flashes last season, particularly in the secondary, but consistency was hard to find. Sophomore safety Tawfiq Byard led the unit with 79 tackles and forced three turnovers, while senior Preston Hodge added 13 pass deflections to anchor the back end.

The bigger problems came up front as the Buffaloes struggled to stop the run, and the team’s sack leader had just 2.5 sacks all season. Opponents often controlled the line of scrimmage, putting extra pressure on the rest of the defense.

That’s why improving the defensive line had to be Sanders’ top priority this offseason. It’s not just about adding bodies, but it’s about making teams think twice before running at Colorado and giving them a real shot to compete each week.

By adding Hooper and Manuel to the roster, Colorado has taken a step in the right direction as they look to compete in the Big 12 next season. If they want to stay relevant, strengthening the defensive front was pivotal for Sanders.

Upgrading the line gives Colorado a stronger foundation and forces opponents to rethink their approach. With the right additions and development, Sanders could turn the front into one of the Buffaloes’ biggest strengths next season.