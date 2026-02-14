Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by transfer portal losses, but the roster hasn’t stood still. Despite several departures, coach Deion Sanders and his staff have brought in impact talent ahead of next season.

One of the biggest additions came up front with defensive lineman Santana Hopper from the Tulane Green Wave. He adds a unique interior presence and much-needed depth along the defensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hopper graded as one of the top defensive linemen in the country, posting an 80.2 overall grade. He also recorded 12 quarterback hits (1st in the nation), 39 quarterback pressures (3rd), and an 81.4 pass rush grade.

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers head coach Chuck Martin reacts after defensive end Santana Hopper (29) is ejected against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the third quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hopper isn’t the only newcomer making an impact for the Buffaloes. New Mexico State transfer Ezra Christensen also graded highly with PFF, and both players are expected to contribute right away.

With Hopper and Christensen anchoring the defensive line, Colorado’s front seven is poised to make an immediate impact. Their presence gives Sanders and Livingston the pieces they need to build a defense that can match the program’s high-flying ambitions.

MORE: New Big 12 Football Rankings After Finalized Recruiting Classes

MORE: Former Player Doesn't Hold Back on Deion Sanders Criticism

MORE: Colorado's Deion Sanders Has Social Media Buzzing With Unreleased Cleats

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

How Santana Hopper Could Make a Difference on Day One

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Not only is Hopper coming in to make an impact, but he’s the type of player who can completely change the trajectory of Colorado’s defensive line. With him and Christensen lined up side by side, the Buffaloes could make some serious noise in the Big 12.

Sanders and his team have brought in some important pieces this offseason, but none as important as Hopper. He has always been a player who makes the opposing offense struggle, and his PFF grades reflect how underrated a player he is.

He has the strength, agility, and football IQ to be a player who can make an impact every snap of the way.

If Hopper continues to perform the way his grades indicate, he could be the anchor that Colorado’s defense has been lacking. His presence not only improves the line but also the defense as a whole, making the team ready to compete at the top level in the Big 12.

The Impact Santana Hopper Could Have on Colorado’s Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was obvious that Sanders and his staff were looking for players who could contribute right away to the defensive line, and adding Hopper and Christensen is a fantastic start.

Hopper is expected to start right away for the Buffaloes. He isn’t a nose tackle, but he’s athletic, can rush the quarterback, and can anchor the middle of the line.

Over the past few years, Hopper has quietly had a fantastic career—over 100 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a couple of forced fumbles. Last year alone, he pressured the quarterback 39 times for Tulane, really making his presence known.

He may not be a household name or a big-time recruit, but that’s exactly what Colorado needed.

After a tough year on defense, the Buffaloes needed players who could step in and contribute right away. Hopper brings toughness and consistency to a line that struggled last year, giving Sanders a player he can rely on from day one.

If he can get acclimated quickly, he could make Colorado’s defensive line one of the strengths of the team next year.