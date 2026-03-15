Elite 4-Star Playmaking Wide Receiver Commits to South Carolina

Oceanside Collegiate Academy standout Jaiden Kelly-Murray announced Friday that he has committed to play his college football the University of South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks a major early addition to their 2027 recruiting class.

Elite Receiver Picks the Gamecocks from Roughly 30 Suitors

The four-star wide receiver selected South Carolina over a strong list of national programs that included reigning national champion Indiana, North Carolina, Stanford and Florida State. Kelly-Murray has collected roughly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, quickly establishing himself as one of the most coveted playmakers in the Southeast.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound pass catcher is known for his explosive speed, route precision and ability to create big plays after the catch — traits that made him a priority target for several Power Four programs.

Ultimately, the Gamecocks’ vision for his role in their offense and the opportunity to stay close to home helped seal the decision.

Breakout Production at Summerville

Kelly-Murray’s recruiting rise accelerated after a standout junior season at Summerville High School, where he helped lead the Green Wave to the South Carolina Class 5A Division I state championship game for the second consecutive year.

He finished the season with 64 receptions for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns, emerging as one of the most dangerous receivers in the state. Kelly-Murray also contributed on defense, recording two interceptions.

His production followed an even more eye-opening sophomore campaign that showcased his versatility as a playmaker.

As a sophomore, Kelly-Murray hauled in 81 passes for 1,202 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also rushed for 215 yards and four scores on 33 carries, while completing 3 of 4 passes for 89 yards in gadget situations.

Those numbers made him a matchup nightmare — capable of impacting games as a receiver, runner and occasional passer.

New Chapter at Oceanside Collegiate

Kelly-Murray recently transferred to Oceanside Collegiate Academy, where he is expected to become one of the focal points of the Landsharks’ offense.

The move places him alongside quarterback Aidan Manavian and a program that has quickly become one of the most successful in South Carolina high school football.

With Kelly-Murray’s big-play ability now in the fold, Oceanside Collegiate gains another dangerous weapon as the Landsharks pursue their fourth consecutive state championship this fall.

For South Carolina, meanwhile, the commitment represents another step toward building a dynamic future offense — led by one of the most electrifying young receivers in the region.