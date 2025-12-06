Colorado Buffaloes Secondary To Undergo Makeover After Transfer Portal Losses

The Colorado Buffaloes' defensive backfield is blowing in the wind.

Cornerback Teon Parks and safety Noah King are entering the transfer portal after one year in Boulder each, per several Friday reports. They are the third and fourth Buffaloes to enter the portal since their season ended last Saturday, all of whom are members of the defense.

The moves signal sweeping change throughout coach Deion Sanders' secondary as he seeks to revitalize his defense. Colorado is likely to enter 2026 with entirely new starters at cornerback and a litany of different safety combinations.

Cornerbacks Teon Parks, Noah King Hit Portal

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Both Parks and King entered Boulder with high expectations last spring. Parks had a standout FCS season with the Illinois State Redbirds in 2024, while King was a four-star freshman who had flipped his commitment from the Kansas State Wildcats.

But neither saw much success. Parks logged 21 tackles and two pass defenses across five starts in his lone season as a Buff, but often proved undersized and overmatched against Big 12 receivers. He had a notably poor performance against the BYU Cougars last September, as wide receiver Chase Roberts burnt him several times en route to five catches for 49 yards and two clutch touchdowns.

He had a solid finish, starting the Buffaloes' last three games in place of DJ McKinney. He also missed three games due to injury. While many expected Parks to shine under the Flatirons, his struggles were part of a grander problem in finding an adequate running mate for McKinney at outside corner.

Colorado's Straggling Secondary

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) catches a pass against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Teon Parks (3) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In addition to Parks, Makari Vickers, RJ Johnson and Ivan Yates took turns at the position. Yates proved most skillful down the stretch, allowing the lowest passer rating of the four by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, King didn't play for Colorado following his arrival. The youngster with experience at both safety and cornerback also dealt with injury, but mainly inexperience, as he watched from the sidelines in 2025.

His future will head elsewhere, but not before generating major buzz. With Colorado moving towards its youth in the secondary next season, the loss of King could be tough.

The Future Of Colorado's Secondary

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the secondary room continuing to clear out, attention turns to who can take the reins. Four-star safety Preston Ashley is one of the Buffs' top recruits and signed on Wednesday, enthusiastic about playing for "Coach Prime."

Cornerback Maurice Williams and versatile late-signing safety Braylon Edwards make up the Buffs' other incoming freshmen, with a high likelihood that Sanders will pursue more fresh faces come portal season. McKinney and Preston Hodge are set to graduate and pursue pro careers, leaving Yates and youth to up the ante at cornerback.

The safety room remains a bit packed, however. Tawfiq Byard was a star in 2025 and should stand at the forefront of Colorado next year. John Slaughter showed flashes, and the returning pair of Carter Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth should have ample snaps at their disposal.

Change may not be complete, however. After a disappointing season, expect another wave of demoralized defenders to pack their bags in the coming days.