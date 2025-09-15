Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Colorado, Texas A&M Dominate Week 3 Winners And Losers Rank

Week 3 of the college football season was packed with drama. With the Colorado Buffaloes stumbling on the road, and Texas A&M proving they're genuine playoff contenders, the weekend delivered clarity on who’s rising and who’s still searching for answers.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before a game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before a game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Week 3 of the college football season brought clarity to a landscape still coming into shape. Upsets, statement wins, and tough lessons highlighted a weekend that shifted playoff projections and reshaped conference storylines.

Here's a closer look at college football's biggest winners and losers of the weekend.

Losers: Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes entered Big 12 play with optimism, but Friday’s trip to Houston was a major reality check for the Buffs. Houston controlled the matchup from start to finish, exposing Colorado’s lingering issues on both sides of the ball.

Most glaringly, the Buffs still lack a solidified starting quarterback three weeks into the season. For coach Deion Sanders’ squad, that uncertainty under center has made it difficult to establish a rhythm offensively.

Colorado will return home this week to face Wyoming, a game that should provide a more favorable environment to regroup. But unless the Buffs can carve out a true offensive identity and find a way to shore up defensive lapses, their push for bowl eligibility could quickly fade.

Sanders acknowledged after the game that his program is still learning to play with consistency. While quarterback Ryan Stuab and the Buffs flashed promise against Delaware in week 2, the step up in competition revealed just how far they need to go to compete in the Big 12.

Winners: Texas A&M and Marcel Reed Edge Out the Irish

Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half
Sep 13, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

If there was any doubt about Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed’s potential, week 3 erased it.

The Aggies stormed into South Bend and left with a statement victory over No. 8 Notre Dame, snapping a drought of more than 15 years without a road win against a Top 10-ranked opponent—something the Aggies hadn’t done since the Johnny Manziel era.

The 41–40 win wasn’t just a historic shootout — it flipped the narrative around the Aggies’ season. Notre Dame, a team many penciled in as a playoff contender after reaching the national title game last year, now sits at 0–2. Meanwhile, Texas A&M looks like a team with the poise and explosiveness to contend for the SEC title.

The game itself was a back-and-forth slugfest, filled with big plays from both sides.

Reed finished with 360 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, but it was his composure in the closing seconds of the game that defined the night. On 4th-and-goal with 13 seconds left, Reed delivered a perfectly placed strike to tight end Nate Boerkircher for the game-winner.

Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher, left, catches a pass in the end zone to tie the game with Notre Dame linebacker Dra
Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher, left, catches a pass in the end zone to tie the game with Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen, right, defending in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend. The extra point scored after this touchdown put Texas A&M ahead 41-40 to win the game. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the stunning victory, Aggies coach Mike Elko praised his quarterback’s performance and dismissed lingering doubts about his arm talent.

"Hopefully, you guys won't have to ask me anymore questions about whether or not Marcel [Reed] can throw; that's what I really hope comes out of this win," Elko said.

With Reed’s breakout performance and a marquee win in their pocket, the Aggies suddenly look like one of the SEC’s most dangerous teams.

Winners: Georgia Tech and Haynes King

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fan holds a sign for quarterback Haynes King (not pictured)
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fan holds a sign for quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) against the Clemson Tigers in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has quietly become one of the biggest surprises of the early season. After beating Colorado in Week 1, the Yellow Jackets doubled down with another signature performance in Week 3, this time at the expense of Clemson.

The No. 12 Tigers, already carrying a loss to LSU (No. 3), needed a clean run to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Instead, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King put on a show, throwing for 211 yards, going 20-of-28 passing, while adding 103 rushing yards and a touchdown. His dual-threat ability kept Clemson’s defense guessing all night and gave the Jackets a pivotal win that earned them a No. 18 ranking.

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) and head coach Brent Key talk t
Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) and head coach Brent Key talk to a reporter after a victory over the Clemson Tigers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For a program that has struggled to find consistency in recent years, coach Brent Key and King appear to have found their formula.

With a favorable schedule ahead, the Yellow Jackets are well-positioned to keep stacking wins. If they can, their season finale against in-state rival Georgia (No. 5) could carry massive playoff implications.

